Chicago Day of the Girl is Happening This Week!

Over the years, Girls Like Me Project has had major supporters in your own unique way.

Now in its 6th year their flagship event, Chicago Day of the Girl, is reaching new heights and expanding the vision. This year we have partnered with global organizations, and our event will include all the cultural performances and intriguing programming of the past, as well as newly added features such as a flag parade and film screening.

It is going to be a sensational and empowering night for our girls! Your generous support makes a world of difference and allows us to host this event FREE of charge to girls. Please consider donating any dollar amount to our crowdfund for this year’s event. https://www.youcaring.com/girlslikemeproject-956061

Other ways to support are contributing to our raffle prizes/giveaway items, sharing the link, volunteering, and of course registering your girls/students to attend on October 11th!