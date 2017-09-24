Grambling State University Takes On Clark Atlanta University in HBCU’s Chicago Football Classic

Chicago, IL—Grambling State University creates a weekend full of events in honor of the 20th Annual Chicago Football Classics. Grambling State University Alumni Association Windy City Chapter is also celebrating 50 years.

The association was founded by Fred Hearne Jr., Carol Allen is the president and Marva Nichols-Griffin is the event director. They have events set up to give back to the community and celebrate the success of African Americans and Grambling graduates.

Grambling State University’s Tigers will be competing against Clark Atlanta’s Panthers on the September 30th. The event will take place at 3:30pm at Soldier Field. The half time shows will feature some of the greatest southern sounds. Fraternities, sororities, music band lovers and football fans are all encouraged to attend. Click here for tickets to support GSU’s fundraising efforts.

Grambling State University was founded in 1901. They are the HBCU National Football Champions and SWAC Conference Champions. Grambling State University combines the academic strengths of a major university with the benefits of a small college, a combination that enables our students to grow and learn in a serene and positive environment.

They offer more than 800 courses and 47 degree programs in five colleges, including an honors college, two professional schools, a graduate school, and a Division of Continuing Education. National and local employers recruit graduates from Grambling’s excellent nursing, computer science, teacher education, and other programs.

In addition to being one of the country’s top producers of African American graduates and the top producer of Computer Information Science graduates in Louisiana, Grambling is the home of the internationally renowned Tiger Marching Band and the “winningest” coach in college football, the legendary football coach Eddie Robinson, Sr., whose tenure is memorialized in a campus museum, funded and operated by the state of Louisiana.

Steeped in history, with a longstanding tradition of excellence, Grambling State University continues to emphasize the value and importance of each student, exemplified by our motto: Where Everybody Is Somebody.