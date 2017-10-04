Chicago House Music Pioneers Launch Artist Management Agency

House Music Innovators Expand Reach, Launch Chosen Few Artist Management

House Music Innovators Expand Reach, Launch Chosen Few Artist Management Dance music powerhouse Monique Bingham and “original voice of House Music” Chuck Roberts first to be represented by renowned Chosen Few DJs crew

House Music DJ and production collective, the Chosen Few DJs, today announced its formation of Chosen Few Artist Management, Inc. (CFAM). Based in Chicago and Los Angeles, and led by Chosen Few DJs Wayne Williams, Terry Hunter and Alan King, CFAM will provide comprehensive management and representation to artistic talent in the global House Music space, including live performances, recording projects, merchandising, and other entertainment-related opportunities. First on its talent roster are legendary singer and songwriter Monique Bingham, and the original voice of House Music, Chuck Roberts.

“We are very excited to be expanding into artist management,” said Wayne Williams, founder of the Chosen Few DJs and CFAM’s president. “Given our collective skills, relationships and positions within the House Music community and the music industry in general, artist management feels like a natural progression for us. We’re honored that incredibly talented, high-quality people and artists like Monique Bingham and Chuck Roberts have entrusted us to help guide their careers to even greater heights.”

Monique Bingham is responsible for some of the most poignant, soulful jazz-infused House Music of the past 20 years, bringing her sultry voice to countless classics, including “Deep in the Bottom (Of Africa)”; Elevator (Going Up); “Take Me to My Love”; “Poor People”; “Run”; “We Had a Thing”; and “Little W. 12th Street”. She also is prolific songwriter whose writing is in high demand across several genres.

“I’m delighted to collaborate with CFAM to not only magnify the reach of my own work, but to increase the positive impact of this music worldwide,” says Bingham. “I consider CFAM an important ‘signal booster’ that will help spread love for and interest in soul-filled House Music, especially here in the United States, where it is too often under-appreciated and continues to fly under the popular radar.”

With his famous words, “In the beginning there was Jack, and Jack had a groove…” Chuck Roberts established himself as the original voice of House Music. After an electrifying live performance at the 2017 Chosen Few Picnic & Music Festival, Roberts is back on the music scene, with a live performance scheduled with the Chosen Few DJs, Amsterdam’s Mike Risk and DJ Spen at the “In The Beginning” ADE party on October 19 in Amsterdam. Also on tap for Roberts are product endorsements and new music productions with Chosen Few DJs producers and others.

“This is a great full-circle moment for me, to re-launch my House Music career in my hometown with fellow music pioneers, whom I deeply respect” says Roberts. “From the moment I stepped on the stage at the Chosen Few Festival this past July and received such positive energy from the crowd, I’ve been eager to get back into the studio. I’m looking forward to working with CFAM to create new classics that will keep people dancing another 30 years.”

About the Chosen Few DJs

Founded in 1977 as the Chosen Few Disco Corp., a group of popular DJs from Chicago’s South Side – Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King and Andre Hatchett – were part of the first wave of DJs and producers in Chicago who created the sound that became known as House Music. Later naming themselves the Chosen Few DJs, the collective first played their unique brand of soulful dance music to huge crowds throughout Chicago, then spread their sound across the world. To the original group of five, the Chosen Few DJs added two new members – Terry Hunter and Mike Dunn, in 2006 and 2012, respectively.

Since 1990, the group, and Chosen Few member Kim Parham, has organized the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, which draws an estimated 50,000 House Music fans to Chicago’s Jackson Park each July. In addition to their signature event, the Chosen Few DJs regularly host events in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York and perform at festivals around the globe, including the Amsterdam Dance Event, Miami’s Winter Music Conference and Suncébeat. From House Music’s first official record – “On and On”, by Jesse Saunders – to Wayne Williams’ and Terry Hunter’s GRAMMY-nominated “It’s Your World”, the crew continues to produce popular original songs, remixes and other music.