Chicago Journalist Naimah Latif Joins Delegation To South Korea For World Peace Conference

CHICAGO – The 3rd Annual Commemoration of the September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit will be held in Seoul, South Korea September 17-19, 2017. Naimah Latif, Executive Producer of The Female Solution radio show and Executive Producer of The Media Connection TV Show, will be joining a delegation from the U.S. to participate and bring live coverage of this event, held annually since 2014, which brings together political and religious leaders, heads of women’s and youth groups, civil society and press around the world. It provides a platform of discussion and cooperation for peace.

As tensions continue to mount between the U.S. and North Korea, this meeting comes at a significant time. This year’s Summit will be held to discuss establishing collaborative governance between governments and civil societies for the following objectives: to transform the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) into legally binding form; to develop education and culture of peace; and to foster harmony amongst religions.

A major champion in this drive for global peace is the organization Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL) headed by Chairman Man Hee Lee of South Korea. On May 20, 2016, the Chicago Chapter of HWPL, headed by Director Shin Sook Kim, appointed Naimah Latif as head of the Peace Advocacy Committee for the Implementation of International Law on the Cessation of War and Achievement of World Peace. Ms. Latif has used her media platforms to advocate strongly for the end of violence and war.

Her radio show, The Female Solution, launched an initiative in May of this year, “Mother’s Day 2020, A Celebration of World Peace” with the goal that by Mother’s Day of the year 2020, as a result of open dialogue between women around the world to address and resolve problems, all armed conflict in every country will have ceased. Originally, Mother’s Day in the Unites States was founded around 1870, after the devastating American Civil War, to honor mothers, grandmothers, step mothers, foster mothers, and all those who raise children, as a promise between mothers that they would never again send their sons into battle to fight and kill each other.

Chicago HWPL Director Shin Sook Kim will be a guest on The Female Solution radio show Wednesday, 7am -9amCentral Time to discuss the upcoming peace conference in Seoul, South Korea. The program can be heard at www.blogtalkradio.com/the- female-solution. To comment call 515-605-9325.