Chicago Mom to Launch Group that Educates and Empowers Black Women

Upcoming Event Held at BOP Biz Center Will Create Opportunities For Women Who Seek To Become Trainers and Public Speakers

CHICAGO—The newly formed Chicago Women Empowerment Group (CWEG) will host their first meet and greet April 8 at the BOP Biz Center located 644 E. 79th St. in Chicago from 4pm to 6pm.

Inspired by a need to help uplift her community, Chicago-native Linda Perez-Hodgkin, wants to empower women by giving them the resources they need to be successful in both their personal and professional life. The group is exclusively for women with courses designed for women and conducted by women.

“We are creating intimate space where women gather to network, share resources, inspire each other, create new goals or revive old one and create effective strategies to accomplish those goals,” said Perez-Hodgkin, the group’s visionary and leader.

On a mission to educate and empower women to live out their God given purpose, CWEG, a non profit organization is a small network of women business professionals who see problems in their community that their collective experience and skills can help solve.

CWEG is committed to improving the lives of women and community relations through a series of personal development conferences and workshops especially designed for women in the areas of health, personal finance, education, home ownership, entrepreneurship, leadership development, self-help, technology and spirituality.

The event will include food, drinks and give-a-ways. To RSVP, visit register at www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-Greet-tickets-33300399391

About Chicago Women Empowerment Group
CWEG provides a comfortable, relaxing environment where women can truly be authentic in developing a plan for their lives. They seek women business owners who want to either network or become trainers and/or speakers.

