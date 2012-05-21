BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Chicago's 'Cash Mob Noir' a Black Business a Huge Success

Chicago’s ‘Cash Mob Noir’ a Black Business a Huge Success

Chicago business gets $1100 boost in sales from Cash Mob Noir

On May 19, the birthday of Minister Malcolm X, FraserNet, Inc., The Empowerment Experiment (EE), Bean Soup Times, and other Black business advocates united to promote “cash mobs” in seven major cities.

Cash Mob (Noir) demonstrates the economic value and benefit of supporting local, quality, Black-owned businesses.

The Cash Mob (Noir) operates the same way as a flash mob, but with one major difference: instead of “flashing” the mob will be “spending cash” at a Black-owned business.

Kudus Health Food Store in Chicago was the retail outlet supported by the first Cash Mob Noir. This small, Black-owned business was chosen because they have been committed to improving the health and well being of our community. For 15 plus years, Kudus has provided health food and nutritional supplements, and more.

Participants in the Cash Mob (Noir) spent at least $20 at local Black businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC/Prince George’s County, MD between 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 19 to demonstrate the great buying power of Black consumers.

People came from all over the city of Chicago, including white consumers from the north side of Chicago and elsewhere.

When Black consumers consistently spend more money with Black-owned businesses, the community will see improvement, by way of recycled dollars and job creation. Supporting Black businesses will change lives.


