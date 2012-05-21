Chicago’s ‘Cash Mob Noir’ a Black Business a Huge Success

Chicago business gets $1100 boost in sales from Cash Mob Noir
On May 19, the birthday of Minister Malcolm X, FraserNet, Inc., The Empowerment Experiment (EE), Bean Soup Times, and other Black business advocates united to promote “cash mobs” in seven major cities.
Cash Mob (Noir) demonstrates the economic value and benefit of supporting local, quality, Black-owned businesses.
The Cash Mob (Noir) operates the same way as a flash mob, but with one major difference: instead of “flashing” the mob will be “spending cash” at a Black-owned business.
Kudus Health Food Store in Chicago was the retail outlet supported by the first Cash Mob Noir. This small, Black-owned business was chosen because they have been committed to improving the health and well being of our community. For 15 plus years, Kudus has provided health food and nutritional supplements, and more.
Participants in the Cash Mob (Noir) spent at least $20 at local Black businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC/Prince George’s County, MD between 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 19 to demonstrate the great buying power of Black consumers.
People came from all over the city of Chicago, including white consumers from the north side of Chicago and elsewhere.
When Black consumers consistently spend more money with Black-owned businesses, the community will see improvement, by way of recycled dollars and job creation. Supporting Black businesses will change lives.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
gain followers on instagram website
vape pens bad for you
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/
ecograf pret
webcam model worden
get netflix free trial multiple times
guitar picks
guitar picks
great products
groupon getaways
yspro.ne.jp
Green SEO Writing
chapter 13 bankruptcy hershey
criminal defense attorney hershey
recycle clothes for cash
porno
online fitness programs
esta
Trinity
Harold Krupinsky
Enlarged prostate supplement
see this
Best buy smartphone accessories
Ecograf
curso de detetive particular profissional
movie2k
paintless dent repair training
league of legends tee shirts
ramalan bintang scorpio
dog play pen
Wiki links
Brand Bangla Eshop
guidelines for writing a book
no deposit bonusï¿½
garcinia cambogia 79.95
SMTP Scanner Private
minneapolis seo video
hot asian essay lesbians
minneapolis seo company
ebay yarn
apple shooter 2
he has a good point
Designers
massage rooms app
girls sucking boobs app
royalclub
th8 war base
Schluesseldienst Berlin
sacred 3 trainer
history names
hebrew baby names
news
minnesota search engine marketing
tenerife blog
Eun
hungry shark mod
guitar picks
Simple Drawing For Kids
corporate training in singapore
mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
unity3d
dog sitter naples
Microcap Magazine
take home pay calculator
free porn
software definition
garcinia cambogia himalaya review
is pure white kidney bean extract safe
Personal GPS Tracker
make money online from home
ollas rena ware
diabetes
hcg injections
punta cana geografia
IATA certified Pet Transport Cage in Sri Lanka
tenerife property
Canberra landscaping
http://HelpWithAddictio?n.info
https://linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes
tenerife forum
Joi
emergency plumber in Austin
Rosengï¿½rd
desk caddy organizer
free xbox live card codes
roasting pan induction hob
Bad Lawyer Robert G. Creely Attorney
dog kennel
http://cutt.us/qG4O
free messenger guide
netflix account info
howrse hack
compre
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
Gym Shorts
are we feeling safer yet
small home safe
porno
SuperGaminator Bonus
mt4 tick chart
chwilï¿½wki online
expert comptable strasbourg
cat care in naples
beezid
cialis trainer
SILVER SPRING emergency maid services
keepyourhair.cba.pl
dog sitter naples florida
k rend
porno
anonymous chat
porno
seoaustin
Brooklyn Body Shop
Tierklinik Mannheim
dog sitter
creamHN
cognimaxx xl forbes review
probio slim 14 day trial
dog sitter
Kinder
Security Cameras
garcinia cambogia and raspberry ketones
garden
Clash Royale Hack Android
learn german articles
neuken
getresponse
whistler BC wedding photography and videography canada
checked proxies
at here
Read This
cisco ip pbx
Den Haag
Dental Offices Lakewood
Baby Car Sunshades
clash royale tool hack
McAfee Account Login
Obsession Phrases
youtube.com
xxx
quitting a job
pulsar aqui
order marquetry doors
multilingual seo
no credit check loan
pintupartisilipat.edublogs.org
new rock bands
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Obsession Phrases
free psychic readings
Get Inspired
City Professional Dentists
Legacy Food Storage Products
easywebinar
best fleshlight
fryzury na sezon jesien / zima 2013
parts of a automatic transmission
Cialis
escorts
freelance illustrator
jewelry stores tulsa ok
verhuisservice rotterdam
youtube video promotion
edarling
Scaevola Oy
alpine air purifier
mobile strike hack
Excel Expert
Daily horoscopes
freelance
Personal trainer
posting content
twitter bot
social marketing
Tess + Trish
45minute
Upper east side tms therapy
have a look here
wealth consciousness
Shenzhen Miliya Trade Company Limited
draw on pictures app
übungen für po straffung
corporate event entertainment
hack para clash of clans
young gay video
Centreville, va real estate
Get the facts
Drake ITunes new cd
Compagnie de ménage montréal
Best Solar Spot Lights
vitamine a zuur
great post to read
Employee Clock in and Out
luxury property singapore
Free WSET Course
start a business
follar
mobile Phone
web hosting low cost
Virgin Adult Toys
cloud service
windows and doors
Attic Insulation Tulsa
deck builder Austin
iphone repair near me
Effective SEO and marketing company worlwide
RugbyOnlineStream
emorroidi interne cura
aloe vera drinks
Garantiedividende
Title insurance for lenders
nadex signals
Branford painting company
UAN Login
ecn prime
http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Live Stream Rugby
http://mootools.net/
Lake Travis Roofing Company
copier repair Austin
Perth Swimming Academy
vitamin c iv therapy side effects
On-Demand Logistics
landfill barrier netting
play doh
Kurma
handuk terry palmer eternal
liquid iv ft lauderdale
education
permanent makeup Austin TX
arco lamp replica
Cedar Park family dentist
electronica
volunteer Peru cusco
mca scam reviews 2016
viagra online
dlh
他媽的谷歌
blaty drewniane
他妈的谷歌
divorce lawyer
Diet
theresa
casual club mujeres
lollipop
buy youtube promotion
Bail Bond
traffic monsoon review
Custom Google Cardboard
How to send bulk messages in whatsapp
viagra
their website
kids animation