Chicago's Own George Willborn Headlining at the Chicago Improv

Interviews, News June 25, 2015 289 212
CHICAGO — Comedian and radio personality George Willborn has been busy. He just wrapped production on a TV pilot called The Blexicans, directed by Bill Duke which was shot here in Chicago.

Additionally, along with his on air duties, Willborn was cast in Spike Lee’s Chi-raq, which is still in production and soon as production wraps up, the brother known as “The Stress Reliever” is back to work on his documentary called The Tragedies of Comedy, where he is the creator, producer, and director of the project. A day before he begins his headlining weekend at The Improv, he took a few moments to talk with Toure Muhammad about his career, current projects and the quality of comedy that comes out of Chicago.

Willborn will be headlining at the Improv located at 5 Woodfield Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173 (inside the Woodfield Mall).

Showtimes: Fri. 8:00PM & 10:15PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:15PM/ Sun. 7:00PM Tickets: $19 & $22

For reservations or more information call 847-240-2001 or log onto www.improv.com.

