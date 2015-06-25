Chicago’s Own George Willborn Headlining at the Chicago Improv

CHICAGO — Comedian and radio personality George Willborn has been busy. He just wrapped production on a TV pilot called The Blexicans, directed by Bill Duke which was shot here in Chicago.
Additionally, along with his on air duties, Willborn was cast in Spike Lee’s Chi-raq, which is still in production and soon as production wraps up, the brother known as “The Stress Reliever” is back to work on his documentary called The Tragedies of Comedy, where he is the creator, producer, and director of the project. A day before he begins his headlining weekend at The Improv, he took a few moments to talk with Toure Muhammad about his career, current projects and the quality of comedy that comes out of Chicago.
Willborn will be headlining at the Improv located at 5 Woodfield Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173 (inside the Woodfield Mall).
Showtimes: Fri. 8:00PM & 10:15PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:15PM/ Sun. 7:00PM Tickets: $19 & $22
For reservations or more information call 847-240-2001 or log onto www.improv.com.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs
cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb
cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4
http://www.blogdigger.com/add.jsp?rss=httphadcoleman.coma-womans-touch-in-cookware
webcammen
guitar picks
guitar picks
groupon mystery watch
yspro.ne.jp
Green SEO Writing
recycle clothes for cash
overstock online shopping
weight loss online
porno
esta
Prostate Health Supplement
Jenifer Wootan
Gil Traffanstedt
click here to read
ecograf 4D
curso de detetive
paintless dent repair training
bikini luxe promo code
ramalan bintang
puppy playpen
valentines day pictures
PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO
minneapolis seo expert
ebay coupons online
Look At This
coupons papa johns 2016
this blog
lingerie milf app
clean pussy development
mobile pornlication development solutions
sacred 3 trainer
blackjack
biblical baby names
movietube
Jeri Danoff
Kristina
boom beach diamonds hack
Descargar Musica
my singing monsters mod apk
free porn
guitar picks
gallon jug pump kit
naples kitty boarding
News Magazine
free porn
pure white kidney bean extract go.php
garcinia cambogia 2 step program on dr oz
high back carseat covers
exercise
online marketing
get traffic
Shavonda
Travel guide blog
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
bathroom scale arduino
best professional nose hair trimmer
viper electronic dart boards comparison
Cash 4 Clothes
serviporno
punta cana surf
tenerife property
al3ab
http://HelpWithAddictio?n.info
Canberra landscaping
Collen
rosengard.tv
Thai Porn
do you agree
http://cutt.us/g1yXC
dog kennels naples
Jefferson Parish LA Robert Creely Attorney
kik guide messenger free
hadoop training in pune viman nagar
gain instagram followers free fast
help info
howrsehack.pl
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
manejo de fondos
color-changing rotating globe led light bulbs
porno
Share Videos With Family
chwilï¿½wki online
custom wedding cake topper
expert comptable strasbourg
Certificate
العاب قمار
Gold Filled
InstallShield v InstallAware
porno
porno
Geico Claims
bucks county car accident lawyer
optimind ingredients
natural forskolin extract dr oz
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Credit Restoration
Scotts lawn
Formation anglais aix en provence
Christie
clash royale android
learn german articles
pijpen
aweber
Los Angeles Limo Ride
short jokes
affordable moving companies vancouver island bc
just click the following web page
binary options
cisco small business phone systems
candy saga
learn more
boys clothing
foods that burn fat
ADO Fans
Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Pendant Necklace
hack clash royale gems
McAfee Account Login
psychic source review
Business Listings
Obsession Phrases Review
vipprinting
Quicken Loans Login
buy company name
reality based self defense
multilingual digital marketing
chlamydia informatie
Editorial Magazine Photography Washington DC
youtube.com
Reena
erocurves.downloadmovie.win
california psychics
this page
City professional dentists stoke on trent
homemade fleshlight
o nas
i date you
android game cheat app
canli bahis oynanan bahis siteleri
VIZBOX enclosures for outdoor projection
freelance illustrator
alexandriaeat24hours.bagging.top
glossycleaners
dog sitter
tormkey casino solution
verhuisbedrijf den haag
Article builder
buy real youtube subscribers
edarling
text
cheap seo organic service
Hulu Login
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
home decor blogs
psychologist cedarhurst
venta y alquiler chalet adosados rincon de la victoria
CHI CHAGA
Tableau Consultant
Personal trainer
networking events
dating
gratis
pinterest bot
keepsake jewelry
tms therapy in new york
my review here
Tess and Trish
prom dress
hack para clash of clans
Centreville, va homes
clash of clans hack
bouncy house for sale
Employee Scheduling and Payroll
Free WSET Course
neo2 scam
jvzoo bonus
laptop
Managed IT Services Gainesville FL
Affiliate Trax Review and Bonuses
Virgin Adult Toys
windows and doors
Roller Banner
Immigration lawyers near asheville nc
Skimpy one piece
TAX - Accounting Services
cam girl werden
home air purifier
Baymark title insurance company
metatrader 4
Storage Gloucestershire
Madison house painter
printingvip
iv therapy in nj
Find voucher online
On-Demand Trucking
Ngan
dietista barcelona
contemporary design
liquid iv ft lauderdale
how to make money blogging
Toys
sprinkler systems Tulsa
virtual private server Switzerland
crossbody bags
hentai anime
liquid iv ft lauderdale
2016 mca review
Selling a house in probate
Care articles
Raid
compare identity theft protection
Discount Code
Collapsible water bottle
elewacje
original site
buy real youtube subscribers
Staircase Renovation Remodeling Raleigh NC
dental implants
kantï¿½wka
swarovski crystals
bookkeeping Austin
Foundation repair Georgetown
commercial real estate appraisals Austin
best coffee makers with grinder
modrzew
carpet cleaning Austin
Home security Austin
carpet cleaning Austin TX
Vietnamese Food
carpet cleaning Austin TX
Surviving The Final Bubble
http://latest-game-codes.com
crossfit vancouver
http://latest-game-codes.com
The Lost Ways
spiritual counsellor north vancouver bc
Masculinity
Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Top 10 Business Texting Services
pakistani lawn suits online shopping
estate attorney austin
Hottest WAGs In Sports
แก้วเซรามิค
app store
avatars messenger
Pure Natural Healing Review
Hookah Tips
ebay coupons
Detroit Lions T-Shirts
tao of badass
جلبالحبيببالسحر
健麗去眼袋
Data Warehouse
shop hoverboard
stained concrete Austin
last will and testament template
pitot static systems
social
Washing Machine Repair
Experience Days
Bbox Sippy Cup
createur site internet
Detroit Lions Blog
MILF Porn
porno
Asian Porn
Interracial Porn
faucet online canada
VoIP vonage
Kamagra
victorville accident attorney
Teen XXX Porn
Storm Bowling Balls
get brazzers account info
Lashonda
bayview auto barrie
Orlando SEO
Levitra cena
pnr status
cairns aerial photography
Tutorials
Anaheim Dentist
افضل شركة نقل عفش بالدمام