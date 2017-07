Despite what you see predominately in mainstream media, there are constant displays of community, love and unity on Chicago’s south side.

The Chicago Women Empowerment Group led by Linda Perez organized a feed those in need day at the BOP Biz Center located 644 E. 79th St. in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

People from all walks of life (homeless, veterans, business owners and more) stopped by, got a meal, learned about CWEG and shared a little love.