Classic Hip-Hop Lives Presents An Evening with EPMD in Chicago

Entertainment, News September 1, 2017 Off 24
NEW YORK - CIRCA 1988: Rappers Parish Smith (right) and Erick Sermon of the hip hop group EPMD pose for a portrait circa 1988 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Legendary hip-hop duo, EPMD, will perform for the first time to a live band in Chicago with Nature, formerly of hip-hop group The Firm, opening the performance as a special featured guest for the evening.  The Moe Fitz Project, helming from Chicago, will serve as the live band, and DJ Jay Illa will provide the musical soundtrack in between sets.

Prior to the show, fans will have an opportunity to participate in a meet and greet experience with the performers, which will include an invitation to the sound check, a live Q&A segment, and photographs with the artists.  This intimate and private event will allow guests to mix and mingle with the artists while also allowing them the opportunity to hear first-hand about the experiences that have helped EPMD create and sustain their place in classic hip-hop.

 This show is the third installment of the Classic Hip-Hop Lives concert series in Chicago, with the purpose of reclaiming the Golden Era of hip-hop by delivering 90’s hip-hop rhymes to a live band.   Beyond the typical hip-hop concert experience, guests will have the unique chance to witness their favorite artists perform in a new way.

Saturday, September 9, 8 p.m.11:00 p.m CST

Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL

Customers can purchase tickets at ClassicHipHopLives.com, and prices range from $34 to $56.

More information: Visit www.classichiphoplives.com

For media passes and/or interviews, please send requests to [email protected]

About Knowledge Beckom Presents
Knowledge Beckom Presents (KBP) delivers lifestyle events specifically curated to bring the best people together in dynamic spaces. From comedy shows to philanthropic engagements, KBP has more than 20 years of experience in delivering unique events and experiences to diverse audiences.

The Classic Hip Hop Lives Concert Series aligns to the brand of KBP by paying homage to the Golden Era of Hip-Hop in a contemporary fashion and space that will resonate with the audience far beyond the evening.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

