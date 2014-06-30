Clerk Dorothy Brown’s 10th Annual Expungement Summit Attracts More than 2,000

On June 7, Hon. Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and Dr. Bill Winston welcomed more than 2,000 individuals to the Clerk’s Office 10th Annual Adult and Juvenile Expungement Summit at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois.

Mr. Kevin Braxton, a member of the Morgan Park community, was the first person in line at 3:00 a.m. to seek to get his records expunged and benefit from this important community event.

Forest Park Mayor Anthony Calderone, joined Clerk Brown and Dr. Winston in greeting the summit participants, informing the guests of wealth and services offered.

“To hear how lives have been changed by people attending the Expungement Summit, reinforces my belief that we have an obligation to provide an opportunity for individuals to expunge their court records so they can have a second chance to be law-abiding , productive members of society,” said Clerk Brown.

Summit participants were assisted by 163 volunteer attorneys in the preparation of of petitions for the expungement and sealing through the courts. Representatives from the Cook County Public Defender and Cabrini Green Legal Aid also assisted attendees with legal concerns. The Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police hosted informational sessions on their expungement petition review process.Additional presentations were made by representatives of the State Appellate Defender and Illinois Attorney General.

Twelve Circuit judges were available to grant filing fee waivers to individuals who were found to be unable to afford the costs of expungement or sealing through the courts. Individuals who did not qualify for expungement were able to consult with members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and attorneys to learn about other remedies, such as: Certificates of Good Conduct and Relief from Disabilities, as well as how to prepare applications for executive clemency from the Illinois Governor.

“I thought this event was extremely successful. This was a game changer for many people’s lives; it gives them a chance to serve in the area of their gifting that perhaps they would not have without this expungement opportunity,” said Dr. Winston, Pastor of the Living Word Christian Church Center.

Participants were able to attend an on-site Ex-Offender Job Information Seminar to receive information on how to develop the skills necessary to compete in today’s job market. Attendees participated in several workshops by the Living Word Christian Center’s Joseph Business School specifically on setting achievable goals, job hunting, resume writing, education enhancement, small business development, computer training, among other topics. The City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services conducted job- readiness training, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security introduced guidelines on overcoming barriers to employment for ex-offenders. Additionally, a representative from Veteran’s Affairs discussed psychological counseling, housing and health services that are available for veterans.

Additionally, 43 exhibitions provided information on employment, job training, health care, housing, voter registration and other services for ex-offenders.

“I want to thank Ms. Dorothy Brown for having this opportunity to get my record straightened out,” said Phillip Graybar, an attendee of the Expungement Summit. “The summit was very effective, entirely. The services helped me tremendously and have put me in the right direction.”

Clerk Brown hosted Ms. Salley Barrientes, Assistant State Public Defender of Milwaukee, WI; Ms. Christine A Donahue, Attorney Legal Action of Wisconsin; Mr. Dan Litvok, Graduate Student at Michigan State University ; Mr. Robert Mochel, Assistant State Public Defender of Milwaukee, WI; Ms. Lillian Perry, Director of Education, Senior Citizen, Culture Liaison for State Representative Linda Chapa Lavia, 83rd District, Aurora, IL; and Honorable Junitha Wells, Aurora Township Board Trustee to observe the Expungement Summit program. Their mission is to replicate the full-service Expungement Summit in Milwaukee and Kane County in Aurora, Illinois.

Over the last ten years, Clerk Brown’s annual Expungement Summits have attracted between 2,500 to 3,000 individuals seeking to improve for themselves and their families by having expungeable offenses removed from their criminal histories.