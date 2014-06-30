Clerk Dorothy Brown’s 10th Annual Expungement Summit Attracts More than 2,000

On June 7, Hon. Dorothy Brown, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and Dr. Bill Winston welcomed more than 2,000 individuals to the Clerk’s Office 10th Annual Adult and Juvenile Expungement Summit at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois.
Mr. Kevin Braxton, a member of the Morgan Park community, was the first person in line at 3:00 a.m. to seek to get his records expunged and benefit from this important community event.
Forest Park Mayor Anthony Calderone, joined Clerk Brown and Dr. Winston in greeting the summit participants, informing the guests of wealth and services offered.
“To hear how lives have been changed by people attending the Expungement Summit, reinforces my belief that we have an obligation to provide an opportunity for individuals to expunge their court records so they can have a second chance to be law-abiding , productive members of society,” said Clerk Brown.
Summit participants were assisted by 163 volunteer attorneys in the preparation of of petitions for the expungement and sealing through the courts. Representatives from the Cook County Public Defender and Cabrini Green Legal Aid also assisted attendees with legal concerns. The Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police hosted informational sessions on their expungement petition review process.Additional presentations were made by representatives of the State Appellate Defender and Illinois Attorney General.
Twelve Circuit judges were available to grant filing fee waivers to individuals who were found to be unable to afford the costs of expungement or sealing through the courts. Individuals who did not qualify for expungement were able to consult with members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and attorneys to learn about other remedies, such as: Certificates of Good Conduct and Relief from Disabilities, as well as how to prepare applications for executive clemency from the Illinois Governor.
“I thought this event was extremely successful. This was a game changer for many people’s lives; it gives them a chance to serve in the area of their gifting that perhaps they would not have without this expungement opportunity,” said Dr. Winston, Pastor of the Living Word Christian Church Center.
Participants were able to attend an on-site Ex-Offender Job Information Seminar to receive information on how to develop the skills necessary to compete in today’s job market. Attendees participated in several workshops by the Living Word Christian Center’s Joseph Business School specifically on setting achievable goals, job hunting, resume writing, education enhancement, small business development, computer training, among other topics. The City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services conducted job- readiness training, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security introduced guidelines on overcoming barriers to employment for ex-offenders. Additionally, a representative from Veteran’s Affairs discussed psychological counseling, housing and health services that are available for veterans.
Additionally, 43 exhibitions provided information on employment, job training, health care, housing, voter registration and other services for ex-offenders.
“I want to thank Ms. Dorothy Brown for having this opportunity to get my record straightened out,” said Phillip Graybar, an attendee of the Expungement Summit. “The summit was very effective, entirely. The services helped me tremendously and have put me in the right direction.”
Clerk Brown hosted Ms. Salley Barrientes, Assistant State Public Defender of Milwaukee, WI; Ms. Christine A Donahue, Attorney Legal Action of Wisconsin; Mr. Dan Litvok, Graduate Student at Michigan State University ; Mr. Robert Mochel, Assistant State Public Defender of Milwaukee, WI; Ms. Lillian Perry, Director of Education, Senior Citizen, Culture Liaison for State Representative Linda Chapa Lavia, 83rd District, Aurora, IL; and Honorable Junitha Wells, Aurora Township Board Trustee to observe the Expungement Summit program. Their mission is to replicate the full-service Expungement Summit in Milwaukee and Kane County in Aurora, Illinois.
Over the last ten years, Clerk Brown’s annual Expungement Summits have attracted between 2,500 to 3,000 individuals seeking to improve for themselves and their families by having expungeable offenses removed from their criminal histories.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
c5tw45cw345tasezwt35zexte
Dorothy Brown: 'Unbought and Unbossed' Receives More Key Support - Bean Soup TimesBean Soup Times
banheiras
yspro.ne.jp
fast fat burning diet
her explanation
Kesha
Best buy cell phone accessories
movie2k
ramalan bintang
Santa
http://seo.weask.pl/strony-www-3/
Custom T-Shirts
llaveros para hotel
ebay deals of the week
Low Voltage Company
Logo design australia
th8 war layout
plug and play digital signage
resource diabetes
dr oz vitamin c serum
history of names biblical
We buy houses Arlington,TX
Jetex
right here
Tai Lopez podcasts
web optimization companies
Jaquelyn
Dewey Spenst
boom beach diamonds hack
free porn
Descargar Mp3
cheat hungry shark
guitar picks
Drawing For Kids
leadership courses in singapore
freelance illustrator
bottle drinking
Penginapan Murah Di Depok
cara daftar ibcbet
app development service
naples cat care
homes for cash
wordpress developers
retaining wall
agen bola euro 2016
after tax income calculator
acid reflux cure
classifieds key west
garcinia cambogia 60% hca 1600 mg
white kidney bean extract for diabetes
Ways to make money on facebook
Bail Bondsman Tulsa
online marketing
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
Maria Åkerberg
chapter 13 attorney harrisburg
remington ne3560 nose hair trimmer
bathroom scale off
Kinder
Airline Pet Crate in Sri Lanka
punta cana clima
tenerife estate agents
Doors for security
العاب بنات
Godaddy Hosting Promo Code
Peter Castellana Jr
https://www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes
Delorse
rosengard.tv
http://cutt.us/I47A
fly swatter coles
best pet sitter near naples fl
this hyperlink
help loading uhaul truck
sofa armrest organizer
java training institute pune
homone therapy pregnancy
Canon Compatible CLI-251XL High Yield Cyan
duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
Solar Panels
www.howrsehack.pl
www.beachpcrepairs.com
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
ahora
colored lights for rooms
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
dinosaur
social media video app
canlı casino oynananbahissiteleri
Excel Consultants
teleteria reviews
Online
renders
na online meetings
porno
porno
Los Cabos limousines
Austin SEO Experts
tuscan
greatest pet sitter in naples fl
milftoon
social media company charlotte
LA Web Design companies
kitten sitter
green grass
clash royale hack
lisa lynn raspberry ketones
Faye
AOL Mail Login
geil sex date
aweber
Limousine rental
how to relax
rocket portuguese language
a fantastic read
Visit This Link
candy saga
New home communities austin
Phenq Coupons
ADO
clash royale hack no survey
laptop repair
URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/
McAfee Account Login
Digital Media
Obsession Phrases
dog walker naples
vip prints
loans no credit check
sciatica treatment
http://kincirtambak.angelfire.com/
chlamydia informatie
quotation
new indie rock
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Shirl
No Deposit Casino
Obsession Phrases
YouTube
Editorial-Magazine-Photographer-Washington-DC
lake grande condo
sturdee residences
Stephen Leather books
gorillamask
hair transplant singapore
Hair Straightener
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
adult shop online
Cialis
cerrajeros valencia 24h
télécharger kbis
russian dating
Intellectual Property lawyers
latimes
freelance illustrator
Conspiracy dating site
llaveros para hotel
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
superior singing method Aaron Anastasi
super foods
Singorama
Backup
denvereat24hours.bagging.top
Red Smoothie Detox Factor
Umzugsfirma
http://christiantshirts.co/
hqlinks
mobile strike hack
Eazy Print
DJ London
licensed Cedar Park dentist
pot cookware asparagus steamer
austin limo service
Dietreviewmonster
Buy Beats exclusive rights
five towns wellness center
NBA Online Stream
decorative concrete Austin TX
data visualization company
Art classes for kids
slmmalmo.fehrdata.win
Custom Vape Mods
Security TestingIn Deutschland
fashion accessories
prom dress
gratis
coin payment
scary maze game
tms therapy in new york
replacement bra straps
Kool Daddy Motorcicles
make money blogging
junk car austin texas
la viagra
sunny isles luxury real estate
EPF UAN
seattle auto detailing company
law enforcement apparel
injection moulding process
Wbearings.com
Cabinet Hardware from China
Shenzhen Miliya Trade Company Limited
buy and sell app
Stephen Curry Jersey
übungen für einen knackigen po
magical corporate event entertainment
clic aquí para ingresar al foro mu online
outsmart insomnia with this simple shake
do you agree
Social Media
Buy viagra online
vitamine a zuur
Best Solar Phone Charger
Discover More
commercial grade water slides
Opening a Merchant Account
neo2 scam
Free WSET Course
luxury condo singapore
erectile dysfunction
Limited Time Offer
best ptc sites
web hosting site
windows installation
Adult Toys
Online
Emma roberts fashion
cash for my house
integrated wealth management san jose
Locksmith
Eazy Print
Stuff envelopes from home
Foam Insulation Tulsa
deck builder Austin
Banheiras
24 hour locksmith Mesa AZ
RugbyOnlineStream
guarire emorroidi
home air purifier
the marketing company United states
Austin water damage restoration
roofing contractor San Antonio
prints vip
ioncasino
models, maxim
crack avast
landfill barrier netting
Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop
Lakeway roofing company
day spa Austin
rotational viscometer theory
stained concrete Austin
limo hire kent
radar detectors austin
cheap forex vps
pet insurance
Last Mile Delivery Service
finger family
minimalism
barcelona chair replica
Southampton Beauty Lifestyle Blog Forever Kimberley
play doh
nursery rhymes
learn colors
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Cedar Park cosmetic dentist
Social Media Tulsa
dlh
iv therapy ft lauderdale
motor club of america review
Buy Isagenix 30 day
javascript beginner tutorial
beautiful faces
Keynote templates
blat drewniany dlh
ceo
How to kill roaches
他妈的谷歌
他妈的谷歌
finger family
link
traffic monsoon revenue sharing
bulk whatsapp marketing software
nursery rhymes
peppa pig
viagra
max ruscinski social media skits entertainment
finger family
small wireless router
chipmunks
driving range netting
coffee machine with grinder
Pool Remodeling Houston
modrzew
beauty
music
梦幻西游点卡充值
samsonite carry on luggage
Vietnam news
austin painter
Rental
http://austinpainters1w.beep.com/
landscape design austin
board kopen
http://latest-game-codes.com
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Penis Büyütücü
Turkish Towel
Orlando airport transportation
skype hypnotherapy
Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
pregnancy massage Leamington Spa
dental implants Austin
Blue French Bulldog Puppies for sale
water damage Lakeway
water removal austin
Gordie Howe Jersey
garage door opener
kids videos
mrr articles
t tee shirts
EURO 2016
แก้วเซรามิค
second hand gymnastics equipment
Rivera
Michigan Wolverines
nursery rhymes
vehicles for children
QWEQEWQE
Foldaway Playmat
conspiracy theory
web design
send cake to california
Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond
hanford beauty salons
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
ebay coupons
nursery rhymes
gymnastics for home
mysweetpeek
operations
copywriting tips
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
tao of badass reviews
tub and tile reglazing company California
Traveling With Kruse
eldoradohair
dora
AEG mobile germany
cyclesimplex
kids animation
健麗去眼袋
kadıköy escort
civil litigation attorney Austin
earn while you are sleeping
Matthew Stafford Jersey
monster truck
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Gloucester accommodation
dog training tips
Low Price Car Hire
family hotel in kochi
last will template
Appliance Repairs
Micuna Baby Cot
Detroit Red Wings Store
investasi
Detroit Lions Blog
site-oracle
créateur site web
diabetes cure
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Detroit Lions Blog
finger family
Free XXX Porn
Interracial Porn
spiderman
网易充值一卡通
uab ost express
Click here
porno
stained concrete floors Austin
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Self Tanning Lotion
VoIP vonage
fishing charters Stuart
twitch
ants removal
Storm Bowling Balls
pirates
Xbox One
avocat droit du travail
Free Amateur Porn
Anal Porn
Teen XXX Porn
Shemale Porn
passwords for brazzers
entertainment news gossip
streetwise stun guns
Detroit SEO
Peppa pig
Isa
cairns uav
Levitra cena
management
flyttstädning malmö
Spiderman
finger family
sofa
peppa pig finger family collection
Anaheim Dental
airport taxi service boston
Top 5
Iran Tourism
watch anime online
trần nhôm