Introducing Chicago-Native Comedian Marina Franklin

Introducing Chicago-Native Comedian Marina Franklin

Entertainment, Interviews June 18, 2009 475 84

New-York based Marina Franklin is emerging as one of the hottest comedians in the comedy scene today, with such notable appearances as Chapelle’s Show, NBC’s Last Comic Standing Season II, VH1’s Black to the Future, Oxygen’s Girls Behaving Badly, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and Showtime at The Apollo.

She is a favorite in Comedy Festivals across the world, like Montreal’s Just For Laughs, New York Underground Comedy Festival, Ireland’s Kilkenny Comedy Festival, and Nashville’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Franklin’s career in entertainment wasn’t always in stand-up comedy; originally from Chicago, she made her acting debut at the Illinois Rep Theatre. She then quickly realized her love for acting and went on to pursue a MFA in acting at Syracuse University. Franklin wants you to know she’s viciously likeable, if there is such a thing.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

