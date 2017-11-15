ABJ Launches New Website and Online Web-A-Thon

Annie B. Jones Community Service Inc. has been preparing our youth for social services, the arts, and the crucial job market since 1993. For 24 years, the youth has had an opportunity to grow, learn, and connect with mentors who helped them become creative, well-rounded, powerful adults.

This week, ABJ is launching a new website and in honor the new site, they are also hosting an online web-a-thon!

With a donation of $50 or more, donors are able to get a sneak peak of what’s to come in the company through Facebook Live, Instagram, or Twitter. The sneak preview ends on November 20. The donation will go to emerging artist from the age of 14-30.

To donate click the link here!