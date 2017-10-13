The Congo Theatre Company Host their 3rd Annual Renaissance Gala

Our awardees have dedicated themselves to ensuring accessibility to artistic excellence through community engagement. Congo Square honors them in the spirit of Samuel G. Roberson Jr., the beloved Artistic Director who passed away in May 2017. Les Coney of Mesirow Financial and Chanel Coney of Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners are Honorary Chairs.
These honored leaders have propelled Congo Square toward realizing its mission over the years and helped the company receive national acclaim, such as Stick Fly which went to Broadway in 2012. Twisted Melodies, the smash hit musical revue, based on the life of the legendary Donny Hathaway, was featured at Centerstage in Baltimore in 2017, and named one of the best plays of the year by City Paper of Baltimore. Recently, Brooklyn’s Billie Holiday Theatre has announced that in early 2018, Harry Lennix (Congo Square Advisory Board member) will direct
A Small Oak Tree Runs Red by LeKethia Dalcoe, another successful production that debuted during Congo’s August Wilson New Plays Initiative.
For more than eighteen years, Congo Square Theatre has empowered, educated, and inspired others through works of art that reflect the African diaspora and the African American community. Executive Director, TaRon Patton reflects “I grew up on the South side of Chicago and I remember watching affluent events like this Gala taking place in my neighborhood.
She continues, “As we look toward to another year of carrying out this incredibly important work and mission during some of the most challenging times our city and country have ever faced, we aspire to do so by “coming home” to the South side of Chicago to be within the community in which we serve. The 2017 Renaissance Gala is a commemoration of these traditions.”
Festivities include a cocktail reception, dinner provided by the nationally acclaimed Chef Rome and live preview performances from the upcoming season.
“Gertrude and I are proud Congo Square champions,” said James Wooten, one of the honorees for the evening. “Congo Square plays a critical role in sharing Black history, culture, and experiences throughout Chicago and beyond. Their art is exemplary and we could not be happier to be a part of something so important in our community.”
Congo Square Theatre’s Annual Renaissance Gala is made possible by major sponsors United Airlines and Exelon, and in part by: ITW, The Chicago Community Trust, Constance Brewer, BMO Harris Bank, Goodman Theater, League of Chicago Theaters, Brenda Robinson, Charles Smith, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, Avison Young, Riveredge Hospital, Stephen and Becky Tousey and Tanya Pietrkowski.
All proceeds from the 2017 Renaissance Gala will underwrite the outstanding programs and outreach initiatives at Congo Square Theatre Company.
To sponsor or donate, please contact Executive Director TaRon Patton
at [email protected] or visit the website at CongoSquareTheatre.org/Gala