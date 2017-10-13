The Congo Theatre Company Host their 3rd Annual Renaissance Gala

Congo Square Theatre Company will host its 3rd Annual Renaissance Gala on Sunday, October 15, 2017 , honoring some of Chicago’s most esteemed leaders in the arts philanthropic community.

The Gala will be held at the Parkway Ballroom in Chicago’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood. Congo Square is pleased to recognize James and Gertrude Wooten and Terry Mazany, formerly of The Chicago Community Trust.

Our awardees have dedicated themselves to ensuring accessibility to artistic excellence through community engagement. Congo Square honors them in the spirit of Samuel G. Roberson Jr., the beloved Artistic Director who passed away in May 2017. Les Coney of Mesirow Financial and Chanel Coney of Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners are Honorary Chairs. These honored leaders have propelled Congo Square toward realizing its mission over the years and helped the company receive national acclaim, such as Stick Fly which went to Broadway in 2012. Twisted Melodies, the smash hit musical revue, based on the life of the legendary Donny Hathaway, was featured at Centerstage in Baltimore in 2017, and named one of the best plays of the year by City Paper of Baltimore. Recently, Brooklyn’s Billie Holiday Theatre has announced that in early 2018, Harry Lennix (Congo Square Advisory Board member) will direct

A Small Oak Tree Runs Red by LeKethia Dalcoe, another successful production that debuted during Congo’s August Wilson New Plays Initiative. For more than eighteen years, Congo Square Theatre has empowered, educated, and inspired others through works of art that reflect the African diaspora and the African American community. Executive Director, TaRon Patton reflects “I grew up on the South side of Chicago and I remember watching affluent events like this Gala taking place in my neighborhood.