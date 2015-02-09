Cooking Tip: Use Hot Sauce

by Simple Chef, contributor

Hot sauce is the miracle condiment sent from the gods above. Not only is it a spicy substitute to catsup or mustard-but it serves as an antibacterial potion. Use it to clean your hands when no water is around. It kills or enlivens the taste of just about anything you eat, including dairy products.

Why do you think they drench chitlins in the stuff? While you’re chewing on those pig entrails, hot sauce is working hard to kill all of the germs that you think is dead.

Hot sauce can also be used as a salve on bullet wounds and mosquito bites. This red flavoring is also good for conditioning your hair-but be careful not to get it in your eyes or you may go blind. Hot sauce can also be used as gasoline, so be sure to carry a bottle when going on long trips. It’ll give your engine the kick it needs.