Cooking Tip: Use Hot Sauce

Cooking Tip: Use Hot Sauce

Humor February 9, 2015 317 205
hot-sauce-ad

 

by Simple Chef, contributor

Hot sauce is the miracle condiment sent from the gods above. Not only is it a spicy substitute to catsup or mustard-but it serves as an antibacterial potion. Use it to clean your hands when no water is around. It kills or enlivens the taste of just about anything you eat, including dairy products.

Why do you think they drench chitlins in the stuff? While you’re chewing on those pig entrails, hot sauce is working hard to kill all of the germs that you think is dead.

Hot sauce can also be used as a salve on bullet wounds and mosquito bites. This red flavoring is also good for conditioning your hair-but be careful not to get it in your eyes or you may go blind. Hot sauce can also be used as gasoline, so be sure to carry a bottle when going on long trips. It’ll give your engine the kick it needs.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

