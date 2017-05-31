Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
Cooking With Curves Reveals Why Chicagoans Love Her Cookies

You have to meet Erin Thomas who provides oatmeal based cookies made with all natural, organic ingredients and lots of love. She has eight different flavors!

Follow her on FB and IG @cookingwithcurves

Visit her website: www.cookingwithcurves.com

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

