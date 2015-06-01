Radio Personality Cortney Hicks to Hit Airwaves in Charlotte

According to reports, veteran radio personality Cortney Hicks has been tapped by Beasley Media Group, Urban AC WBAV (V101.9) in Charlotte, NC for the Midday to PM drive.
In 1995 Cortney accepted an opportunity to join the WEJM staff as the new Midday Host in Chicago, the 3rd largest radio market in the country. After a very successful three year run she was invited to return home and serve as Co-Host for the legendary Mason & Company Morning Show on WJLB from 1997-2000. Cortney then returned to Chicago in 2001 to serve as Midday Host and assist in launching WPWX. Through hard work and dedication, she was promoted to the coveted Morning Show Host position in 2005 making her the first female jock in Chicago radio history to headline a morning show.
In 2007, Cortney relocated to Mobile, AL to join WBLX as Program Director and Midday Host. She was also picked up as the weekly entertainment and community affairs reporter for NBC 15. After a few years in these positions, Cortney made another career building move when she became the syndicated Midday Host at Radio One, Inc. for WMMJ in D.C. and WDMK in Detroit from 2010-2014.
Cortney’s career continues to elevate and expand to now include TV appearances, live vocal performances, along with commercial print modeling and acting. She made a guest appearance in the off Broadway production of The Color Purple and was a featured actor in the D.C. Vagina Monologues 2012 Tour. Cortney is a regular Pop Culture contributor for TV One, FOX 5, DC50, and WUSA9. She was a guest vocalist at the 2013 and 2014 Jamaican Jazz Festival, a recipient at the 2012 CVS Mirror Awards, a FLOTUS press core member for the “Get Moving Campaign” D.C. School Tour and she is the Spokesperson for the YWCA National Capitol Area.
Most recently she was midday at Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3)/Washington, D.C. See more here.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
http://www.accompagnatrici-directory.com/it/author/veldalove72/
online cammen
guitar picks
open sky inc
yspro.ne.jp
buy t-shirt
recycle clothes for cash
best online deals
criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg
raspberry ketones for weight loss
porno
esta
address
try this website
get more
ecograf pret
Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
curso de detetive particular
paintless dent repair training
puppy playpen
eague of legends t-shirt shop
Back links
Kareem Olmsted
self publishing uk
swap.com discount code
Sell SMTP
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
seo minneapolis
cumshot compilation essay
apple shooter games
th9 war base layout
free real instagram bot
monster black cock app
poker
sacred 3 trainer
bidding
celebrity popular baby names
tenerife blog
free porn
my singing monsters hack no survey no password
Drawing For Kids
antispam e.v.
sound system rental singapore
agencia publicidad malaga
bottled water dispenser
Shane
overnight cat care naples
rad
Microcapmagazine
free porn
things for your truck
garcinia cambogia vs caralluma fimbriata
Personal GPS Tracker
children's clothes size 80
make money online in Nigeria
Travel guide blog
Kandace
Email advertising USA
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
bathroom scale bluetooth windows phone
hcg injections
punta cana compras
Airline Pet Transport Container in Sri Lanka
al3ab
tenerife property
landscaper Canberra
drug addict treatment
tenerife forum
Lauretta
www.yellow.co.nz/y/cleaning-quotes-howick
australias worst bank
icc t20 world cup 2016
Thai Porn
rosengard.tv
Glenna
Thai Porn
http://lnk.bz/H4yl
bathtub caddy bathtub organizer rack
best mattresses 2016
naples pet care
New Orleans LA Robert G. Creely Attorney
mobile strike hack
free kik guide
java courses in viman nagar pune
howrse hack
tiempo limitado
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
melatonin sleep aids
disco ball motor lights
Big Red Apparel
Massage Sway
Fitness C
porno
chwilï¿½wki online
fireproof home safe
Speaker
customized bobblehead
golf course netting
estate planning
Alexander Law Firm
crossfit
http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
InstallShield vs InstallAware
lovetts
SILVER SPRING cleaning lady
porno
porno
nachatroom.net
porno
Body Shop Brooklyn
in home dog sitter in naples
cat care naples fl
ATOMIZER
Insignia SEO
naples pet sitter
Rivista Query
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
chengdu panda volunteer program
krimwakdoyok
hentai comics
Gem Residences
digital marketing charlotte
dressing tips
Clash Royale Hack Android
Kathlyn
garden
Credit Restoration
Austin SteamIT
getresponse autoresponder
no deposit casino bonus codes
Limo Service Los Angeles
ACS RPL REPORTS
official website
http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/
short jokes
Future Electronics Canada
voip pbx
Private investigator Pretoria
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/junk-clearance-united-kingdom_south-norwood-se25.html
Wedding kids
Summer Dresses
best pills for weight loss
bepure
kids
Obsession Phrases Examples
designer girls clothing
boss
printingvip
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
http://pusatrombong.livejournal.com/
Cliff Davis Tampa
new alternative rock bands
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Youtube Shockwave package
fast electric cars
geek.gonese.top
Tania
electric violinist nyc
YouTube
City professional dentists Staffordshire
Optimum Login
magic of making up book
Medix College Reviews
fryzjer lodz
kbis
binary options trading
foro escorts
game cheat apps android market
canli bahis siteleri
Sentosa recruitment
seo company
glossycleaners
Netflix Login
Llavero personalizado
white label casino
naples pet care
http://austinsteamit.com/
water damage restoration austin
pff.easywomen.date
grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata
bountiful divorce lawyer
best identity theft protection
edarling
ï»¿edarling
http://www.christiantshirts.co/
ï»¿seo
send earnings
home decor blogs
Austin house painters
http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/
http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/
http://bowcuttdental.com/
Pure Natural Healing
The Lost Ways Review
venta y alquiler oficinas malaga
BTV
singaporescholarships.net
Artists
iPad Air2 128gb gold
data visualization company
limo service austin
ï»¿boligadvokater
debbaudtlegacy.acreen.top
robert masters
Managed Network Security Provider Ocala FL
stumbleupon bot
Online Casino
tms treatment nyc
massage
Hydraulic Flange Spreader
dating
Geico Claims
she said
clash of clans hack
Data Recovery Services
Chargeback Transaction
Bank Merchant Accounts
Rafferty Pendery
Free WSET Course
tin nguyen
Men's Luxury
Writers
Managed IT Services Gainesville FL
Affiliate Trax Reviews
vinyl windows
residential overhead garage doors austin
Immigration lawyers near asheville nc
funemployment
Banheira
Taschengeldladies
san antonio bail bonds
RugbyOnlineStream
tantric massage
UAN Login
vipprinting
sms lån
vipprinting
grosir sprei murah
bandar judi usobet
ï»¿garden designers
vitamin c iv therapy side effects
avast pro license key
Convoy App
Leif
your calvert homes for sale in calvert county md
iv therapy day logo
dietista barcelona
club box flyer game
Web Design
dental implants hutto
jajajajajajaja
music
Q币充值
iv therapy in ft lauderdale
fuck google
他媽的谷歌
interexpresscargo iec casillero virtual
他妈的谷歌
medical billing schools
sklejka dlh
Email advertising
Brian wiita
Collapsible water bottle
Removals Gloucester
Tulsa Bail Bondsman
VR Glasses
kantï¿½wka dlh
sex
ï»¿junk cars
http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o
Austin commercial appraisals
Red Smoothie Detox Factor
ï»¿junk cars
private fishing charters South Padre Island
carpet cleaning Austin
landscape design austin