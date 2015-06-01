Radio Personality Cortney Hicks to Hit Airwaves in Charlotte

According to reports, veteran radio personality Cortney Hicks has been tapped by Beasley Media Group, Urban AC WBAV (V101.9) in Charlotte, NC for the Midday to PM drive.

In 1995 Cortney accepted an opportunity to join the WEJM staff as the new Midday Host in Chicago, the 3rd largest radio market in the country. After a very successful three year run she was invited to return home and serve as Co-Host for the legendary Mason & Company Morning Show on WJLB from 1997-2000. Cortney then returned to Chicago in 2001 to serve as Midday Host and assist in launching WPWX. Through hard work and dedication, she was promoted to the coveted Morning Show Host position in 2005 making her the first female jock in Chicago radio history to headline a morning show.

In 2007, Cortney relocated to Mobile, AL to join WBLX as Program Director and Midday Host. She was also picked up as the weekly entertainment and community affairs reporter for NBC 15. After a few years in these positions, Cortney made another career building move when she became the syndicated Midday Host at Radio One, Inc. for WMMJ in D.C. and WDMK in Detroit from 2010-2014.

Cortney’s career continues to elevate and expand to now include TV appearances, live vocal performances, along with commercial print modeling and acting. She made a guest appearance in the off Broadway production of The Color Purple and was a featured actor in the D.C. Vagina Monologues 2012 Tour. Cortney is a regular Pop Culture contributor for TV One, FOX 5, DC50, and WUSA9. She was a guest vocalist at the 2013 and 2014 Jamaican Jazz Festival, a recipient at the 2012 CVS Mirror Awards, a FLOTUS press core member for the “Get Moving Campaign” D.C. School Tour and she is the Spokesperson for the YWCA National Capitol Area.

Most recently she was midday at Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3)/Washington, D.C. See more here.