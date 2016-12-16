Cousins Empowered Soap & Body Butter Products

Inspired by their teacher Grandmaster Anthony Muhammad, Ameer Richard and Donta Rice are using their Martial Arts Skills to make a difference in the lives of the youth they teach in Omaha Nebraska & Chicago Illinois. Partnering with the Optimist International Network called Cousins Empowered, Ameer and Donta have implemented a novel idea to teach their students entrepreneurship and responsibility.
Youth in both cities are learning to manufacture, package, promote and distribute high quality organic soap & body butter. An expansion of a project that has been implemented for several years throughout Chicago Schools by master soap craftsman Ismail Davis,
these Martial Arts students are learning how to employ the principles of chemistry to formulate nourishing soap and body butter.
Marketing to an increasingly conscious consumer base, youth in the Cousins Empowered Network learn how to explain what makes their formulations special. These products are free of chemicals found in many soaps that cause cancer such as: paraben, artificial dyes, sodium laurel sulfate, phthalates and petroleum. This leads them to a greater understanding of cancer prevention strategies & developing a lifestyle of self-wellness.
Dr. Hugh & Gwen Jenkins, Dr. Camilla Alfred, Bishop Sabree (Cheryl) Myhand, Vida, Dr. Asar Hapi, YeYe Sherry Scott, Kimberly Sowell, Berlina Baker, Dr. Atara Wead, Jocelyn, Cherokee Lewis, Kan DC, Sequoia, Dr. William Richardson, Asabi and others create a team approach to designing and implementing self-wellness strategies for the entire Cousins Empowered Network.
Raimonda Pierce serves as intake coordinator. She begins the process of assessing the specific needs of each participant, sharing her observations with the leadership team. Raimonda works with the youth in Cousins Empowered, teaching them etiquette and dressing for success on a budget, while ushering them into the process of becoming a responsible citizen of the world who is optimistic.
Phyllis Lodge shares workshops towards communication skill enhancement, both written and oral. She prepares the Cousins Empowered youth for participation in local and national scholarship competitions sponsored by the Optimist International Organization.
Cherryl Thames, past Governor of the Michigan District of Optimist International, is assisting the Cousins Empowered leadership in the process of becoming an active branch of the Optimist International family. Having seen the power of the Optimist International programs and scholarships towards empowering the youth of Michigan, Cherryl and Bishop Sabree Myhand are creating a bridge between families involved in Optimist International strategies beyond state boundaries. They will introduce the soap and body butter products to the youth entrepreneurs in their network for consideration in their 2017 empowerment strategies.
Ingrid Sanders oversees quality control, insuring that the packaging and shipment process is reflective of excellence. Master photographer David Jenkins teaches the Cousins Empowered participants how to stage and photograph product for marketing and distribution. Queen Mother Willia Allen insures that we are fiscally accountable.
The youth participants of Cousins Empowered will learn how to manufacture, market & distribute products that their families and friends use daily. They will learn how to become entrepreneurs in the
operation of a well-run fulfillment center, shipping their products globally with excellence under the leadership of Pharaoh (Keith Whitsey) of Student Assets. They will learn financial literacy and money management. Partnering with Operation Hope, Cousins Empowered participants will learn how to protect and enhance their credit scores. Creating and implementing resumes and business plans will be facilitated by Yorr Consulting Group.
In the future, Cousins Empowered will provide consultation for student athletes through Author and College Football Hall of Famer Larry Station Jr. We will offer classes in coding, social media management, Spanish fluency, and support for specific career paths. It is our desire to partner with Hip Hop Detoxx, Polished Pebbles and other groups dedicated to preparing our youth for greater excellence in all that they engage in that is positive. Your purchases and contributions will help us meet our goals!!!
Cousins Empowered Gift Baskets Contain:
o Five bars of organic hand crafted artisan soap
o Five 8-ounce jars of Whipped Shea & Moringa Leaf body butter
Soaps & body butters are paired in these scents:
- Patchouli Sunrise
- White Amber & Lime
- Green Tea & Cucumber
- Red Current & Thyme
- Green Tangerine & Musk
o One 8-ounce bottle of Cucumber Melon Body Wash Made with Peppermint
Lemon Balm Leaf
Black Seed & Neem Oils
Each $75.00 Gift Basket purchase allows students to fund their self- empowerment experiences under the direction of the Cousins Empowered leadership. Donations are welcomed, as we work to implement and expand services through these strategies. You can even purchase the fine and wearable art of Chester Allen and in doing so, support Cousins Empowered. Experience Chester’s site at: https://www.etsy.com/people/thesilverman
Make a purchase, and indicate that you want to support Cousins. Chester will then contribute a portion of your purchase to the Cousins Empowered account.
Visit Donta’s Barber Salon at 1405 W. 111th Street, Chicago, Il 60643 on Saturdays between 9am & 6pm to purchase a basket. Purchase on- line at: http://www.cousinsempowered.com or call 312.479.7702.