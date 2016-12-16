Cousins Empowered Soap & Body Butter Products

these Martial Arts students are learning how to employ the principles of chemistry to formulate nourishing soap and body butter.

Marketing to an increasingly conscious consumer base, youth in the Cousins Empowered Network learn how to explain what makes their formulations special. These products are free of chemicals found in many soaps that cause cancer such as: paraben, artificial dyes, sodium laurel sulfate, phthalates and petroleum. This leads them to a greater understanding of cancer prevention strategies & developing a lifestyle of self-wellness.

Dr. Hugh & Gwen Jenkins, Dr. Camilla Alfred, Bishop Sabree (Cheryl) Myhand, Vida, Dr. Asar Hapi, YeYe Sherry Scott, Kimberly Sowell, Berlina Baker, Dr. Atara Wead, Jocelyn, Cherokee Lewis, Kan DC, Sequoia, Dr. William Richardson, Asabi and others create a team approach to designing and implementing self-wellness strategies for the entire Cousins Empowered Network.

Raimonda Pierce serves as intake coordinator. She begins the process of assessing the specific needs of each participant, sharing her observations with the leadership team. Raimonda works with the youth in Cousins Empowered, teaching them etiquette and dressing for success on a budget, while ushering them into the process of becoming a responsible citizen of the world who is optimistic.