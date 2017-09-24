Creative Tech Expo Comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (September 30, 2017) – Celebrate an interactive experience exposing Chicago’s under resourced communities to cutting-edge innovations in the tech industry through interactive demonstrations.

The Creative Tech Expo (CTE) bridges the gap between Chicago’s burgeoning tech industry and the communities lacking access to it. The Creative Tech Expo features coding workshops, robotics teams demonstrations, previews of the latest in gaming and web software, business development seminars and much more.

When: Saturday, September 30th from 9am – 4pm

Where: Venue One, 219 N. Paulina street, Chicago IL

Cost: Free | Registration available at creativetechexpo.com.

“There is a disconnect between the growing tech community in Downtown Chicago and the unemployed or underemployed youth and young adults living on the South and West Sides of the city,” says founder Lesley Etherly. She adds “the annual expo will help make“communities aware of all of the career opportunities that exist in technology. Legacy isn’t measured by how many ladders you’ve climbed, but by how many bridges you’ve built.”

The Creative Tech Expo brings beginners of all ages and industry leaders under one roof. CTE will be hosted by radio and TV personality Nekia Nichelle and Black Box Creative CEO Jeff Beckham. For a unique experience immediately following the Expo, purchase a ticket to the VIP Visionaries experience taking place September 30th from 5pm – 9pm. This 21+ banquet features complimentary drinks and presentations from tech companies, organizations and individuals who are at the forefront of media, maker, mobile, internet/gaming and robotic tech revolutions.

Highlights include: The Mill, (Creative Tech Expo Industry Partner ) showcases Tilt Brush and presents their work. Creative Cypher unveils their much anticipated media industry and entertainment app. National Youth Art Movement powered by Vamonde App demos their augmented reality enhanced art as activism billboards and talk about community and technology collaborations for social action. Noirefy founder Shaniqua Davis presents Creative Tech Expo Talk. GoNanny founder Patrice Darby presents their Tech Enabled Child Care services.