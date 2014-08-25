Cut, Grilled and Smoked Turkey Everything!

The Original Just Turkey Restaurant was founded in 2008, by Chicago natives and brothers, Brian and Greg Morton. Neither were restaurant owners, but successful in their own areas. Brian is former music producer and UAW member Ford Motor Company and his brother Greg was a retail investor. They united to bring Chicago a very unique restaurant concept.

The brothers have several locations, including one in the Atlanta, GA area and they offer franchise opportunities. All offer dine in and carry out service, as well as free WiFi.

The Menu

With the foundation based around community health improvement, everything on the menu is literally… all turkey. So, sorry pork eaters. The Original Just Turkey offers BBQ turkey ribs and link combos, a variation of jalapeno, double butter crusted, chipotle and jerk flavored turkey burgers. In addition, their savory menu includes honey glazed-smoked turkey legs, turkey tacos, turkey lasagna and chill, and even turkey nachos.

For more information about menu options, locations, ordering and prices or catering opportunities, visit www.originaljustturkey.com or call (847) 859-6331.