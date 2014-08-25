Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?
Black Waste-Hauler Faces Financial Ruin Due to City Hall Discrimination
Rev. Jackson: Scathing DOJ Report Does Not Go Far Enough
Stop Wasting Your Two Most Precious Assets: Time And Money
Illinois Residents Make Pledge to Go Sugarless on Wednesdays
Did Black Lives Matter Use a Non Black Agency to Create Their Black Business Directory?!
Samuel L. Jackson, I Am Not Your Negro: Video Trailer
Everyday Business Tasks You Need To Think About Outsourcing
Have You Got What It Takes To Be A Street Food Vendor?
Bring A Little Sugary Silky Body Scrub Into Your Life
Home / Business / Cut, Grilled and Smoked Turkey Everything!

Cut, Grilled and Smoked Turkey Everything!

Business August 25, 2014 246 184
Ourstory_05

The Original Just Turkey Restaurant was founded in 2008, by Chicago natives and brothers, Brian and Greg Morton. Neither were restaurant owners, but successful in their own areas. Brian is former music producer and UAW member Ford Motor Company and his brother Greg was a retail investor. They united to bring Chicago a very unique restaurant concept.

The brothers have several locations, including one in the Atlanta, GA area and they offer franchise opportunities. All offer dine in and carry out service, as well as free WiFi.

The Menu
With the foundation based around community health improvement, everything on the menu is literally… all turkey. So, sorry pork eaters. The Original Just Turkey offers  BBQ turkey ribs and link combos, a variation of  jalapeno, double butter crusted, chipotle and jerk flavored turkey burgers. In addition, their savory menu includes honey glazed-smoked turkey legs, turkey tacos, turkey lasagna and chill, and even turkey nachos. 

For more information about menu options, locations, ordering and prices or catering opportunities, visit www.originaljustturkey.com or call (847) 859-6331.

 

About the author / 

Victoria Joshua

Related Posts

246 Comments

Popular Interviews

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories