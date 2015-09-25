Cycle of Peace Celebrates the Million Man March Anniversary by Cycling Cross-Country to Washington, DC

CHICAGO – After cycling cross-country from Chicago to Atlanta, from Chicago to Miami and breaking the world record for static cycling, The Cycle of Peace founder, Nicolaus David, will cycle cross-county on a mountain bike from Chicago to Washington, DC for the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March, October 10, 2015.
David will cover the nearly 800 miles over a fourteen-day period, starting September 25, 2015. He is actively seeking the support of 100 extraordinary cyclists or motor cyclists who will join him on this journey to Washington, DC at any point on the route.
“This represents a unique opportunity to galvanize the community around a consciousness of healthy lifestyle, meditative peace and the ideology that we begin to change the world by first changing ourselves,” says Nicolaus David, Founder of The Cycle of Peace. “That is what what cycling means to me.”
The Cycle of Peace initiative began in 2013 when David loaded his mountain bike two weeks before Thanksgiving as an example to his CPS students that an ordinary person can accomplish extraordinary things. It was also a representation of David’s stand for peace and health in the Black community.
Since then the professional cyclist has completed several cross-county treks. David is recently noted for breaking the world record for static cycling on February 28, 2015 which required him to cycle 22 hours continuously on a stationary bike for fourteen days with only 2 hours of rest each day. David’s successfully challenged the previous record of 268 hours, setting a new record of 277 hours. He is awaiting accreditation from the Guinness Book of World Records.
In preparation for the Washington, DC cross-county trek, David is hosting community rides starting, September 1, 2015 at 6:30a, on Chicago’s lake front to train novices, intermediate and elite cyclists the art of moving mediation and share his secrets on how he successfully completed his previous treks. The starting point for training rides is at the lake front’s Promontory Point on 55th and will meet Monday, Wednesdays and Friday mornings at 6:30 a.m. from September 1 to September 23, 2015. To sign up for the training rides go to www.thecycleofpeace.org.
About The Cycle of Peace
The Cycle of Peace is committed to the advocacy and development of programs providing mentorship, thinking skills and healthy lifestyles, which prepare youth for a more competitive workforce. For more information, go to www.thecycleofpeace.org.
About the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March:
The Nation of Islam is readying plans for the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March in Washington, DC. The event will once again occur on Oct. 10 at the National Mall. While the first event on October 16, 1995, was specifically centered around the atonement of black men, the initiative this time focuses on a myriad of racial and social injustices.
