Dave Chappelle Brings in the Laughs Before the New Year

Dave Chappelle has come back at a perfect time. In an era where a racism, the right to protest, and freedom of speech are all hot-button topics, Dave Chappelle manages to tell the truth in the most comedic way possible. Between hosting Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball and returning to the Def Comedy Jam stage to commemorate the 25th anniversary special and releasing two comedy specials, not only was 2017 a good year for Dave Chappelle, but there are no signs of him slowing down.

The comedian who’s been in the game for almost 30 years is continuing his relationship with Netflix in a new special. The streaming site announced Friday, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity would be released on New Year’s Eve , and would be Chappelle’s first special he produced exclusively for Netflix.

Check out the trailer below