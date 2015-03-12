Dear Father Letter Writing Campaign Gains Momentum

Tashion Macon, contributor
A Grammy Award-winning performance poet and author, J. Ivy is best known for his hip-hop verses, motivational speaking and contributions in the music industry. His support throughout the community is renown, with the cultivation of his Write to Live Academy and his new book Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain, published earlier this year.
Now, J. Ivy is driven to embark upon his biggest venture yet: the Dear Father Movement, which encourages people to create letters of their own to their fathers.
“By tapping into our creative expression, I believe we can find peace and forgiveness,” said J. Ivy. “Going on this journey helped me to face my issues, and the outcome has been a constant blessing.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 24 million children in America — one out of every three — live in a home without the physical presence of a father. For J. Ivy, poetry and writing are more than artistic expression; they are forms of emotional healing and personal empowerment. In his book, he outlines his feelings of abandonment and his journey to healing and forgiveness due to growing up without a father. The result is his poem “Dear Father”, J. Ivy’s personal letter written to his dad.
He now invites and encourages others to do the same. Using their own compelling talents of creativity, people from all over the world are supported to create messages to their fathers. Whether it is to channel whatever pain they have experienced, or to pay tribute and give thanks for the positive way their lives have been touched, all expressions are significant and powerful.
J. Ivy received a Peabody Award for his performance on “Def Poetry,” as well as a Grammy Award for his contribution with Jay-Z on Kanye West’s “The College Dropout” album. J. Ivy also has collaborated with John Legend, RZA, The Last Poets, The Roots, Common, Mos Def and more. His latest works involved a commissioned poem and performance for Michael Jordan’s 30th anniversary for the Jordan brand and a feature on Estelle’s song, “Time Share” in her new album release, “True Romance.”
As spoken by Deepak Chopra, who is a prominent spiritual leader and best-selling author, “J delivers a powerful message of hope, transforming his pain into power.” The focus of this movement is to discover ways to uplift and inspire, while also creating space for understanding, acceptance and healing.
Entry guidelines to the Dear Father Movement are flexible, and can be in various art forms.
Individuals can write their own poem, or articulate in letter format. They can choose to produce a video, create a song, or express their messages through artwork or photography. Participants can even communicate their letter in short, 140-character tweets.
“The emphasis is on creating, and we wanted to keep it open to all styles,” says J. Ivy. “My vision is to connect through storytelling and art on a universal level to bridge disparities and unite people.”
To learn more about the Dear Father Movement, and to actively participate, please visit www.j-ivy.com.
You can also like him at www.facebook.com/jivy, tweet him @J_Ivy, and follow him on Instagram @j_ivy
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
vapor pens for marijuana for sale
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
ecograf Doppler
banheira
lose weight fast meal plan
Daren Seman
Best buy smartphone accessories
bikini luxe
Shekhanzai
short movie
plumbing repair
best app developers
Carpet cleaners
Academy Awards live stream
happy valentines day images
Christie
garcinia cambogia green coffee
best snow mobile helmet
Custom Clothing
Prostate support supplement
driving range netting
hot european essay sex
Escort
Final Cut Pro X Plugins
How To Sell My House Without a Realtor San Antonio Texas Area
3rd eye activation franchisee
Mortgage Relief San Antonio Texas Area
automotive window tinting austin
play ios anal on pc
frankies bikinis pink
est restaurant manchester
sacred 3 trainer
blackjack
th8 base layout
bidding
travr
clint bertucci
dental implants south austin
physiq vodka
L’Mage Advanced Moisturizing Complex Free Trial
vitamin c serum
VigRX Plus reviews
Austin Sunshades - Car Audio
protectmyid review
Tampa Bail
movietube
Water Damage Restoration - Austin Texas Service Area
popular italian names
tenerife blog
th8 war base butterfly
cheats for boom beach
free porn
boom beach hack
eating healthy busy
guitar picks
healthy food in singapore
second hand clothes wholesale
terapump 5 gallon
drain clearing tarrytown
flight simulator 2016 release date
Medical marijuana card San Francisco
security camera
games
malaga agencia de publicidad
Betting411.Com
automotive mold
new homes
Austin Steam IT
naples doggy daycare
social media
usa payday loans
need to sell my house fast
man cave
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
Microcapmagazine
take home pay calculator
movietube
penny auction script
need money now
seat belts car for dog
find x intercept calculator
Personal GPS Tracker
cheap BNS Gold
CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE
Ways to make money on facebook
inspiring quotes
Tulsa Bail Bonds
Anja
body weight
Liquor store near me
delhi to jim corbett
luxury properties for sale
pembroke pines homes for sale
Venapro
seo singapore
highend romper
diabetes review
cold store construction
bathroom scale 500 lb capacity idealworks
chapter 13 attorney hershey
car accessories in albuquerque
tv antennas sears
Alfred Coleman,
how to save a relationship
Cash 4 Clothes
protectmyid
hcg injections
xnxx
you suck at parking
fashion earrings
jump manual pdf
Pet Transport Boxes in Sri Lanka
punta cana kayak
tenerife property
dog training school
العاب تلبيس بنات
Architect security door
Courtyard gardens Canberra
Gelli bath
heartberry
Verlie
mixed martial arts
Rosengï¿½rd
Thai Porn
CCTV Liverpool
Cheap holidays Sri Lanka
streaming complet
http://cutt.us/pFkg
electric fly swatter 9 volt
vision therapy
roasting pan beef
Robert G. Creely Attorney
mobile strike hack apk
free kik guide
carpet cleaning Austin
technology news
java training companies in pune
Run A Webinar Review
Mortgage Broker Singapor
Restorative dentistry cedar park
howrse hack
Wealthy Affiliate review
what causes acid reflux
The Lost Secret Of most expensive jewelry
solar related
kill toenail fungus treatment
Gym Shorts
ps4
led disco light ball
Desi Photographer
Hemen casino oyna
Best Video App
small home safes
scalper ea
Shonna
overnight cat sitter in naples
Word Search Puzzles
seo services
latest hollywood gossip
Display Cases
InstallShield v InstallAware
Tannbehandling Oslo
cialis trainer
http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
Shandong Junchuang Lock Industrial Co., Ltd.
titwala
porno
how to get ex back wikihow
Swimming Goggles
Bon Jovi
Forex signals
porno
Cabo wedding limousine
100K Factory Ultra Edition Review
Refrigerator Repair nyc
buy instagram followers
Body Shop Brooklyn
All Area Over Head
taoofbadass
Security Camera
clash royale cheats
hire business experts
naples pet sitter
formation anglais dif paris
Delphine
green grass
hoer
getresponse autoresponder
life coach north vancouver bc
click this
no deposit casinoï¿½
Read Full Report
binary options
Baby Shower Gift
ADO
clash royale cheats tool
Business Directory
dog walking
bicycle generator
дорожные ограждения
no credit check loan
Obsession Phrases Examples
orlandoeat24hours
Whip
electric violinist nyc
City Professional Dentists Implants
adult shop online
handmade
Medix College Reviews
stephen leather writer
YouTube
best hair brush straightener
calvert county real estate
adult shops
parts of a automatic transmission
www.cerrajerosvalenciaprecio.es
make money online
kbis societe
Medix College Reviews
canli rulet oyna
weatherproof projector housing
agencia de marketing digital en cancun
patio furniture weather resistant
Online tuxedo rentals
party bus hire london
Dental implants
Surviving The Final Bubble
Home Depot Credit Card Login
sleep aid for adults
baldness
ï»¿edarling
edarling
organic search engine optimization
video filters
Scaevola Oy
ï»¿seo
http://www.gildedspirit.com/
www.christiantshirts.co
google hack
global test market
rama-hotels-bali
gravenhurst real estate
cuzco to puno
psychologist cedarhurst
teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese
money to study in south africa
make your own radio station app
data visualization designer
ï»¿boligadvokater
class schedule maker
swingers
bra clear
海外充值
chiropractic San Jose
Tess and Trish
skinny
massage
nordstrom coupon
junk car austin
make money blogging
Peter
la viagra
Furniture Hardware
resumes writing service
write a resume
magical corporate entertainment
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
I was reading this
High Risk Credit Card Processing Services
Merchant Services for High Risk
follar
Managed IT Services Ocala FL
web hosting domain
job search
tapas shoreditch
domestic repairs london
san antonio bail bonds
randy abalkahd
aerial lift sales
Surrey Limo
aloe vera drinks
house cleaning services maple ridge bc
RugbyOnlineStream
painting service in Norwalk
tantric massage
landscape garden design london
Removals Gloucestershire
abundance
restaurants westfield london
Austin foundation repair
avast license key free download
your calvert homes for sale calvert county md
day spa Austin
youth club flyers
instagram porn
buy hacklink
arco lamp replica
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
dental implants Georgetown
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Ostara Marie
Comprar en lineaequiposmedicos
mca reviews 2016
他媽的谷歌
co2 diffuser
watch comedy movies
compare pet insurance
comprar en usa desde colombia sin tarjeta de credito
Socialr
Doctor
medical billing schools
beautiful women
link wheel SEO
Get Traffic in USA
lifelock vs. identity guard
他妈的谷歌
indianapolis classic car dealers
waist trainer
access control
他妈的谷歌
Promo Codes
podlogi
whatsapp channels for whatsapp bulk sender
Whatsapp Marketing Campaings
best rates on life insurance
我他媽的谷歌
viagra
find more
peppa pig
kantï¿½wka dlh
quickbooks online technical support
bookkeeping Austin
Austin commercial appraisals
beylikdüzü escort
modrzew syberyjski
offshore fishing charters stuart
San Antonio roofing company
Manifestation Miracle
escort
carpet cleaning Austin TX
best umbrella wind
dog grooming Austin
derhandykauf.de
搜狐充值
fire truck
The Lost Ways
game
色情管
san antonio bail bonds
learn colors
beylikdüzü escort
detroit pistons andre drummond max contract
Fear of Flying
Orlando airport taxi service
beauty
pull up rigs
london tantric
Weather Updates, Forecast & Reports for Your Local City
Mdz rent a car
Trending Wisetrail
Damion
employment lawyers austin tx
Texting software for businesses
Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
Manifestation Miracle Review
driving range netting
QWEQEWQE
bearded dragons
แก้วเซรามิค
dubai vw garage
cake delivery florida
sbobet casino
Prepare Hookah
virgin adult toys
ï»¿academia do importador
ï»¿academia do importador
peo employee services
http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=bangles
Detroit Red Wings Apparel
beylikdüzü escort
electrician
how to grow hair back
developer news
finger family
the tao of badass review
Cine Latino castellano Descargar
cyclesimplex
Escorts iquique
Escort en Copiapo
Escort Chillan
Escort iquique
mypillowreviews.xyz
健麗去眼袋
Website Optimization Services
estate planning attorney austin
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Electric wheelchair
他妈的谷歌
dog training tips
iphone power bank
Cheap Car Hire San Francisco
escort toronto
Cool Math
Online Baby Store Singapore
mickey mouse
WaterJet Mosaics
Detroit Red Wings Store
shingles
http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
inspirational words
grace prayer
cranecrews.com
porno
Interracial Porn
Playstation VR game reviews
4399游戏充值
car
automotive repair reviews for humboldt county
Curved Spine
mobile retail internet
kids animation
stained concrete floors Austin
uab ost express
Kamagra najtaniej w Polsce
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
Anal Porn
kids animation
wifi analyzer
Fetish Porn
Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Detroit Pistons
Discount red wine
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
User Testing
get brazzers account info
porn
?watch porn online
prostate biopsy
.ทำตาราคา
learn colors
best vitamin c serum recommended by dermatologist
car warrenty
viral facebook fan page builder
Maya
craigslist vpn
family you tubers
promotional coupon code
Best classified website uae
Paul Okade
kids animation
Paul Okade
tania Levitra
gay singles dating free
darmowe automaty do gier
trumpet reviews
Free movies
airport taxi service boston
domino poker 99
báo giá trần nhôm
jigololuk
poodle dog breed information
Debroah