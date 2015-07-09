Demi Lobo to Keynote Inaugural Give A Girl Hope Gala

Demi Lobo, Chicago radio personality, singer, actress and recently named one of Chicago’s 25 most Influential Women, will keynote the inaugural gala event of Girls of Grace Youth Center entitled Give A Girl Hope, Saturday, July 18, 2015 at New Zion Upper Room Banquet Facility, 1950 West 13th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60608.
The gala will also honor individuals who have consistently demonstrated the values that Girls of Grace Youth Organization exemplifies. This year’s leadership award recipients are Sergeant Alicia Brown and Attorney Lisa Caradine.
Girls of Grace Youth Center was founded in 2006 by Dr.Wytress Richardson, an educator who grew up in the Englewood Community and continues to serve as the organization’s executive director. Dr. Richardson is aware of the challenges these young women face, as well as the importance of having positive role models. The programs of Girls of Grace Youth Center focus on mentoring, building self-esteem, leadership skills, and giving back to the community.
Tickets, ads and sponsorships for the event may be purchased by contacting Dr. Wytress Richardson at 312.789.4427 or purchase tickets/donate online. Visit their website at www.girlsofgraceyouthcenter.org.
The Girls of Grace Youth Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Over the years, with support of the volunteers, and the private sector, over 95 girls have consistently received HOPE.
