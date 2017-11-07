“I Called Him Morgan” Recounts the Grizzley Death of a Jazz Legend
DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special

November 7, 2017
DeRay Davis

Chicago native, comic and TV host DeRay Davis is bringing the laughs to Netflix with a new stand up special debuting Tuesday, November 14.

“DeRay Davis: How to Act Black,” his first Netflix Original stand-up comedy special. Filmed at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, Davis nails the finer points of living as an African-American, dating and relationship problems, and handling show business as a black man living in America (which includes some humor about going to auditions as a black actor).

To get a sneak preview of the hilarious comedy special, check out the trailer now!

