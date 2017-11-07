DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special

Chicago native, comic and TV host DeRay Davis is bringing the laughs to Netflix with a new stand up special debuting Tuesday, November 14.

“DeRay Davis: How to Act Black,” his first Netflix Original stand-up comedy special. Filmed at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, Davis nails the finer points of living as an African-American, dating and relationship problems, and handling show business as a black man living in America (which includes some humor about going to auditions as a black actor).

To get a sneak preview of the hilarious comedy special, check out the trailer now!