Introducing Genuine African Fabrics from Djenne Collection

August 9, 2017
Djenne Collection

From Mali west Africa to west 95th street on the South Side of Chicago is the Djenne Collection store (the D is silent), which offers the very finest hand-made African fabrics from Mali, Ghana and beyond along with unique African attire for men, women and children.

They offer a wide assortment of genuine African fabrics that include everything from Kente Cloths to Mud Cloth fabrics handmade in Mali. Black people brought the knowledge of weaving and fabric production from Africa.

During the Trans-Atlantic slavery, many skilled weavers were taken, and took their knowledge along with them to North America, South America and the Caribbean.

Some examples of African textiles are the following:

Akwete cloth -woven by Igbo people
Ukara dyed indigo cloth by Igbo people
Aso oke fabric – woven by Yoruba people
Adire- tie-dye produced by Yoruba people
Kente cloth – woven by Ashanti and Ewe people
Barkcloth – produced by the Buganda tribe
Mudcloth- produced by the Bambara tribe
Kitenge – produced from Kenya and other regions of East Africa
Shweshwe – produced in South Africa

Their large collection of handmade goods has something for everyone. Additionally, if you are looking for something a little more unique, they also offer custom made orders guaranteed to make a person stand out in the crowd.

Along with clothing, they offer consumers hair products, incense and oils, shea butter and soaps made with our 100% natural African shea butter. They also offer a wide variety of soaps including Black and Peppermint.

Additionally, they offer handcrafted bags made with authentic African fabrics or select from our wide assortment of jewelry accented by beads or shells. For more information about the Djenne Collection, contact us at (773)445-0525 or visit online at www.djennecollection.com.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

