Dr. Willie Wilson Drops $1 Million on Campaign; Rahm Reaches $11 Million

Dr. Willie Wilson Drops $1 Million on Campaign; Rahm Reaches $11 Million

Politics January 7, 2015 528 140
Dr. Willie Wilson holds his personal $1 million check he deposited into his mayoral campaign. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson stopped by BMO Harris Bank in downtown Chicago Jan 5 where he wrote a personal check for $1 million and deposited it in his campaign account.

Wilson said the money will purchase radio and TV ads to get out the message about what he wants for the city of Chicago. That message includes not only “firing” Rahm Emanuel, but also the police chief both whom “have got to go.” Wilson voted to spur economic development by reopening Meigs Field, restoring prayer and trades into the schools and fighting for an elected school board and term limits.

300x250-CSM-BBP_128Wilson made his remarks during a press conference where he was joined by Rev. Greg Livingston, his campaign manager, his PR director, Tracey Alston, his PR director and his sister, Dale Wilson.

“I am not in this race for salary. I don’t want anything out of this. I’m in here to help the community,” said Wilson.

Although that is a lot of money, according to the Chicago Tribune, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has now raised $11 million for his re-election bid after collecting $760,800 in recent weeks from Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and music executive David Geffen.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

