NFL Players Lock Arms, Take a Knee or Stay on Locker Room During National Anthem
NFL Players Lock Arms, Take a Knee or Stay on Locker Room During National Anthem

Donald Trump’s remarks unites NFL Players

President Donald Trump  expressed displeasure about how NFL players are choosing to kneel or sit for the national anthem before games.

In response, this past Sunday, more than 200 players around the NFL sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the league’s early games, reported Associated Press.

As if to save face, in one tweet, Trump said that ”Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad Ratings!” In another tweet, he says people ”MUST honor and respect” the American flag.

Today, it has become customary for people to stand facing the American flag and singing the National Anthem, but here’s something people should understand.

The Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the United States of America, was written by amateur poet Francis Scott Key on September 14, 1814 after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.

In 1812, while white America was fighting for their freedom, Black America was being held captive by those fighting for their own freedom.  At the time, Black people where slaves in the south and most in the north were servants and/or 2nd class citizens.

 

