Obama Appoints Ebola ‘Czar’ to Keep the Chaos Going?

In remarks made Thursday evening after meeting with top aides, President Obama has appointed an “Ebola czar” to oversee the country’s response to the outbreak. According to a White House official, Robin Klain, a former chief of staff for Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joseph R. Biden Jr., has been chosen.
Mr. Klain’s role is to ensure that the “efforts to protect the American people by detecting, isolating and treating Ebola patients in this country are properly integrated but don’t distract from the aggressive commitment to stopping Ebola at the source in West Africa,” the official said.
This is the latest decision made by Obama following criticism on how he has handled the Ebola crisis in America so far. Concern over the federal handling of the crisis, which began in Dallas last month, has grown sharply in recent days and put the administration under pressure to reassure the American public that further infections can be prevented. Some say that he is not being completely honest about the seriousness of the virus, giving contradicting info about how the disease can and cannot be contracted.
For example, on Thursday he told West Africans that it is impossible to catch Ebola while riding the bus. Probable but not impossible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which urged folks to “avoid public transportation” for their own safety. According to Natural News, Obama also repeated the unproven but popular government theory that Ebola can’t transfer through the air, which multiple virologists and disease experts say is false. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has already reported that Liberians who travel by taxi, which is similar to riding the bus, are actively spreading and catching Ebola. With so many contradicting theories, who can we believe?
In addition to that, lawmakers have insisted that he has not made the best decisions in ensuring that the virus does not globally spread, in terms of how prepared hospitals have been for potential Ebola patients and how prepared healthcare workers were in terms of their personal protective gear. 29-year-old Amber Vinson is the second healthcare worker to be infected with the Ebola virus after treating Eric Duncan in Dallas, who later died. Vinson took a domestic flight just one day before coming down with symptoms of the deadly disease. Ohio health officials aren’t sure how many people came into contact with Vinson as she visited family in the Akron area days before being diagnosed with Ebola in Dallas.
Can this “Ebola czar” handle the already speculated decisions made by the Obama administration? Will he be able to aid in the establishment of equipping hospitals with the protective equipment needed to properly handle Ebola victims, if there are only four units in the nation with specialized biocontamination units? Or was Klain given authority to censor and sanitize panic and truth?
Is the placement of restrictions on passengers arriving from countries in west Africa where Ebola is most common, necessary? Following his remarks made during Thursday’s meeting, he has not ruled out the idea.
“I don’t have a philosophical objection necessarily to a travel ban if that is what is going to keep the American people safe,” Obama told reporters. “The trouble is all the discussion I have had so far with experts in the field is that it is less effective than the measures were are already implementing.”
