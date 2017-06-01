Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
Women's Empowerment Group Hosts 'Thrive Like a Butterfly' Membership Drive

Women’s Empowerment Group Hosts ‘Thrive Like a Butterfly’ Membership Drive

IMG_2782

Chatham-based Group to Help Women with Personal and Professional Development

The newly formed Chicago Women Empowerment Group (CWEG) will host their first Day Party and Membership Drive on, June 10, at the BOP Biz Center located 644 E. 79th St. from 1pm to 5pm. Vendor opportunities are available.

The purpose of the party is to attract people of good will seeking to connect with women to either give or get both personal and professional services. Men are encouraged to come and bring their sisters, daughters, etc. The event will include entertainment by Comedian Wildcat, Gospel Rapper Ross Glover and special guest speaker TeQuila Shabazz of the BRIJ Embassy. There will be open bar, refreshments, raffles, networking and more.

Inspired by a need to help uplift her community, entrepreneur Linda Perez, wants to empower women by giving them the resources they need to be successful in both their personal and professional life.The group is exclusively for women with courses designed for women.

“We are building an organization that empowers self, other sisters and businesses,” said Linda Perez, the founder and executive director of CWEG.

CWEG is committed to improving the lives of women and community relations through a series of personal development conferences and workshops especially designed for women in the areas of health, personal finance, education, home ownership, entrepreneurship, leadership development, self-help, technology and spirituality.

About CWEG

On a mission to educate and empower women to live out their God given purpose, CWEG, a non profit organization is a small network of women business professionals who see problems in their community that their collective experience and skills can help solve.

