CHICAGO – State Senator Jacqueline Collins responded to the news last week that all four of the high schools in the Englewood neighborhood will be set for closure. In reaction to the news, Collins released a furious statement about the decision, stating:

“On behalf of the families and students of the 16th District, I am outraged that all four Englewood high schools are slated to be closed. The crisis confronting this community and these schools, Hope, Robeson, Harper, and Team Englewood, is the result of the decades-long disinvestment in neighborhood schools and the proliferation of charter schools across the South and West Sides of the city.”

Collins also proceeded to explain how this decision effects and discriminates against those who are of lower class. She states, “When you systematically and callously undermine the foundation of public education, you close the door of opportunity for many of our most vulnerable and poor students. Now, our children, through no fault of their own, will unfairly face difficulties in safety and transportation that may prove insurmountable.”

Collins isn’t the only one upset about the school closings. Many Englewood residents and Chicago natives have taken to social media to express their outrage about the sudden news and have called this an “educational genocide”. Various videos of students reacting to the news of their school closure have been circulating around Facebook, with many viewers angry and sadden for the student’s news and future struggles they may have to face.

We will have more details as this story develops. We, however, encourage you to speak to your local officials, donate anything you can, and always, use your voice in public and on social media to spread awareness about the issues going on in our communities.