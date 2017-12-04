hairexpo

Farrakhan Warns Trump to Stop Genocidal Plans Against Black People
“I Called Him Morgan” Recounts the Grizzley Death of a Jazz Legend
Congresswoman Wilson Bridges the Gap Between Africans and Americans
DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special
Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Home / Community / State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins on Englewood School Closing: “I Am Outraged”

State Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins on Englewood School Closing: “I Am Outraged”

Community December 4, 2017 Off 85
this-chicago-school-is-the-battleground-for-15-local-gangs

CHICAGO – State Senator Jacqueline Collins responded to the news last week that all four of the high schools in the Englewood neighborhood will be set for closure. In reaction to the news, Collins released a furious statement about the decision, stating:

“On behalf of the families and students of the 16th District, I am outraged that all four Englewood high schools are slated to be closed. The crisis confronting this community and these schools, Hope, Robeson, Harper, and Team Englewood, is the result of the decades-long disinvestment in neighborhood schools and the proliferation of charter schools across the South and West Sides of the city.”

Collins also proceeded to explain how this decision effects and discriminates against those who are of lower class. She states, “When you systematically and callously undermine the foundation of public education, you close the door of opportunity for many of our most vulnerable and poor students. Now, our children, through no fault of their own, will unfairly face difficulties in safety and transportation that may prove insurmountable.”

Collins isn’t the only one upset about the school closings. Many Englewood residents and Chicago natives have taken to social media to express their outrage about the sudden news and have called this an “educational genocide”. Various videos of students reacting to the news of their school closure have been circulating around Facebook, with many viewers angry and sadden for the student’s news and future struggles they may have to face.

We will have more details as this story develops. We, however, encourage you to speak to your local officials, donate anything you can, and always, use your voice in public and on social media to spread awareness about the issues going on in our communities.

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories