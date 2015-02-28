Ex-NBA Star Anthony Mason Dies at 48

Anthony Mason, the tough player who symbolized the hard-nose, scrappy New York Knicks teams of the 1990s that battled the Chicago Bulls team led by Michael Jordan died at 48 years old according to the New York Daily News.

Earlier this month, Mason suffered a massive heart attack related to congestive heart failure. Chicago was among the places Mason found a home after retirement where he ran his clothing company. He enjoyed stand up comedy and was often seen at local comedy shows supporting Chicago’s comedians.

“First I want to think all those who offered prayers and well-wishes for my Father, our family really appreciates it,” Anthony Mason Jr. said in a statement, according to New York Daily News.

“Overnight New York City and the world lost a legend, a friend, a brother… but more than anything our father, Anthony Mason,” Mason Jr. continued. “As you all would expect our father – Big Mase – put up an incredible fight, dealing with severe heart issues. I’m wishing this was something else I was writing, but Pops we’ve got to let you know” ‘we love you and know you’ll always be with us. ‘”

“I ask at this time that you respect our family’s privacy with regard to questions as our family takes the time to mourn,” Mason Jr.’s message concluded.

