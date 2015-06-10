Exclusive Interview with Iconic Xernona Clayton

CHICAGO–This morning, Bean Soup Times conducted a phone interview with civil rights leader and broadcasting pioneer Xernona Clayton.
Ms. Clayton worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was instrumental in the desegregation of all hospitals in Atlanta. She also, in 1967, became the south’s first Black person to have her own television show. The Xernona Clayton show was a regular feature on WAGA-TV, CBS affiliate in Atlanta.
The former Chicago resident is the Founder, President and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, Inc. and Creator and Executive Producer of the Foundation’s Trumpet Awards. She’s back in Chicago today as the The Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hyatt) welcomes her for a special commemoration of Juneteenth to be held at the Park Hyatt’s Grand Salon today historic event includes a viewing of “Xernona Clayton: A Life to Remember”.
Listen to the interview below.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf
mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg
Marylouise Belsey
http://www.svejobookmarksite.com/profile/OOANorine5
Manifestation Miracle Review
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
porno
check out the post right here
womens swimwear
paintless dent repair training
medora centre
public agent
this one
sacred 3 trainer
japanese history of names
news
tenerife blog
stlpiky
Charisse
boom beach hack
trucchi hungry shark evolution
Mp3 Urbano
my singing monsters mod apk
Simple Drawing
guitar picks
antispam e.v.
malaga agencia de publicidad
fit water pump
Magan
blogging tips
in-home cat sitter naples fl
free sample
Microcap Magazine
payroll deductions calculator
free porn
dart board 301
2016 volvo car accessories
chapter 13 attorney hershey
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Thai Porn
https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Rosengï¿½rd
fly swatter in spanish
get free xbox live codes in 60 seconds
help loading uhaul truck
best mattress 2016
best expert advisor
dog walking naples fl
http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
dog walker in naples
Startups Companies
InstallShield performance
dog walker in naples
Crop circle
cat sitter
how fast does lipozene really work
brain plus iq price usa
at here
over at this website
Sexcontact
sarasota florida SEO professional
Discover More Here
Private investigator Pretoria
the best fat loss supplement
jet stupid
The Lost Ways
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
veteranaid
youtube.com
traditionalhome.guitarherobrokemyknee.com
escorts
cat care
organic search engine optimization services
mobile strike hack apk
Buy Beats Cheap
NBA Live Stream
knifes kitchen block set cheap
Tess + Trish
la viagra
nordstrom coupon 25 off
Going Here
Read Full Report
hack para clash of clans
Free WSET Course
follar
mp3 download
stocks trading live
air purifiers guide
apple iPhone service
http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Orange commercial painter
Storage Gloucestershire
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Classifieds in Tanzania
pictures of club flyer only ClubFlyersPrints.com
Merlyn
vitamin iv therapy in miami fl deck
motor club of america review
drjaydani
elewacja dlh
Piece Of Heaven
yakindogu universitesi
Surviving The Final Bubble Review
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
samsonite carry on luggage
http://latest-game-codes.com
The Lost Ways
isis videos
Gordie Howe Jersey
theresa
gymnastic tumbling mats for home
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
escaperoom
hookers in new york
pit gymnastics
mobile hacking
tao system of badass review
健麗,
http://jonautoparts.com/1224v-12led-side-outline-stalk-marker-lights-mark-truck-p-5964.html
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Detroit Red Wings Store
Detroit Lions Blog
MILF Porn
Online Reviews
Asian Porn
Free XXX Porn
porno
Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Xbox One
account to login brazzers
AR10 kit
Miss
Detroit SEO
Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough
Grisel