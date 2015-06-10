Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?
Exclusive Interview with Iconic Xernona Clayton

June 10, 2015
XernonaClaytonJunteenth

CHICAGO–This morning, Bean Soup Times conducted a phone interview with civil rights leader and broadcasting pioneer Xernona Clayton.

Ms. Clayton worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was instrumental in the desegregation of all hospitals in Atlanta. She also, in 1967, became the south’s first Black person to have her own television show.  The Xernona Clayton show was a regular feature on WAGA-TV, CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

The former Chicago resident is the Founder, President and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, Inc. and Creator and Executive Producer of the Foundation’s Trumpet Awards. She’s back in Chicago today as the The Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hyatt) welcomes her for a special commemoration of Juneteenth to be held at the Park Hyatt’s Grand Salon today historic event includes a viewing of “Xernona Clayton: A Life to Remember”.

Listen to the interview below.

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

