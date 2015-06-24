Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Exclusive Interview with Legendary DJ and Producer Sol Messiah

Exclusive Interview with Legendary DJ and Producer Sol Messiah

June 24, 2015
Sol Messiah

Sol Messiah is Hip Hop. He’s a legendary DJ and producer who, starting alongside Dallas Austin has worked with TLC, Madonna, Monica, Boys II Men, Dead Prez and so many more mainstream and underground artist. He grew up break dancing in his hometown of Atlanta, GA. which took him to New York where he joined the Rock Steady Crew. There he met and was influenced by Afrika Bambaataa and that led to elders giving him the name Sol Messiah, a name that is more than a hip hop name, but his life’s mission within the culture.

The world began to recognize Messiah as an accomplished DJ in the early 90’s by way if his popular Sol Messiah Mixtape series. In this exclusive audio interview, he talks with Toure Muhammad about his career, Hip Hop, God Hop, his recent meeting with the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, and what’s next for him and hip hop artist Sa Roc.

Check out www.godhopuniversity.com of more info about Sol Messiah and Sa Roc.
Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

