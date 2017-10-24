NAACP Warns Black People to ‘Exercise Caution’ When Booking American Airlines Flights

The NAACP, the nation’s original and largest social justice advocacy organization made a statement today, a travel advisory, warning Black Americans about their safety and well being when patronizing American Airlines or traveling on American Airlines flights:
“The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines. In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers—especially African Americans—to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions. This travel advisory is in effect beginning today, October 24, 2017, until further notice.
The series of recent incidents involve troublesome conduct by American Airlines and they suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias on the part of American Airlines.
The Rev. William Barber, the head of the North Carolina NAACP and a leader in the state’s Moral Mondays movement, said he was kicked off an American Airlines flight earlier this year because he is black.
Among these incidents:
1. An African-American man was required to relinquish his purchased seats aboard a flight from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh-Durham, merely because he responded to disrespectful and discriminatory comments directed toward him by two unruly white passengers;
2. Despite having previously booked first-class tickets for herself and a traveling companion, an African-American woman’s seating assignment was switched to the coach section at the ticket counter, while her white companion remained assigned to a first-class seat;
3. On a flight bound for New York from Miami, the pilot directed that Activist Tamika D. Mallory be removed from the flight when she complained to the gate agent about having her seating assignment changed without her consent; and
4. An African-American woman and her infant child were removed from a flight from Atlanta to New York City when the woman (incidentally a Harvard Law School student) asked that her stroller be retrieved from checked baggage before she would disembark.
The NAACP deplores such alarming behavior on the part of airline personnel, and we are aware of these incidents only because the passengers involved knew their rights, knew to speak up and exercised the courage to do so promptly. Historically, the NAACP has issued travel advisories when conditions on the ground pose a substantial risk of harm to black Americans, and we are concerned today that the examples cited herein may represent only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ when it comes to American Airlines’ documented mistreatment of African-American customers.”
“All travelers must be guaranteed the right to travel without fear of threat, violence or harm,” stated Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “The growing list of incidents suggesting racial bias reflects an unacceptable corporate culture and involves behavior that cannot be dismissed as normal or random. We expect an audience with the leadership of American Airlines to air these grievances and to spur corrective action. Until these and other concerns are addressed, this national travel advisory will stand,”
About the author /Toure Muhammad
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
Related Posts
-
-
October 9, 2017
-
-
-
-
Popular Interviews
- October 9, 2017 Kim Fields Discusses Life, Success, and “A Question of Faith”
- October 5, 2017 Master Lash Artist Gets Emotional During Lash and Low Cut Interview
- October 1, 2017 Klanbuster’s Watchdog Group Stands Up Against White Supremacists
-
-
Marshall: The Film Review (Trailer)October 24, 2017 By BST Staff
-
13 Tips For Millennial Banking That Could Be Better Than a 401KOctober 24, 2017 By BST Staff
-
-
-
7 Ways to Boost TV Reception with an Outdoor AntennaJune 19, 2015 By BST Staff
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
How to Overcome Obstacles in EntrepreneurshipMarch 12, 2015 By Toure Muhammad
Politics
- October 20, 2017 Citywide Discussion About U.S. Immigration, Refugee Debate Brings Chicagoans Together
- July 17, 2017 Targeting of Black Youth by Shelby County Juvenile Court Continues Shameful Racist Legacy
- June 27, 2017 Congressional Black Caucus Pressures Uber on Diversity
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 23, 2016 Congressman Davis Speaks Out on Gun Violence Amid Grandson’s Murder
Fake News
-
April 27, 2016
-
December 7, 2015
-
-
May 6, 2015