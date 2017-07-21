TasteAd90

Exposing The War Against Islam and Black People
Every Black Releases the Anatomy of a Black Economic Movement
The First Woman to Start a Bank Was Black
Black College Student to Launch Unique Food Truck That Also Sells Fun
Car Burglaries, Jackings Rise on North side and Suburbs of Chicago
New Hope For Poor Blacks Railroaded by Corrupt Chicago Cops
Amazing Buy, Love, Give and Build Black Event Held on 79th Street in Chicago
Muhammad Drops Knowledge on WVON 1690AM Live in Chicago
Chicago Educator Organizes Learning to Lead Program for Black Youth
Chicago News Woman to Lead Black Publisher Nationwide
Home / News / Exposing The War Against Islam and Black People

Exposing The War Against Islam and Black People

News July 21, 2017 Off 6
Screen Shot 2017-07-21 at 8.20.11 AM

Amazing interview about a new book by Author Ilia Rashad Muhammad.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

19990210_10159022856300261_988114199296140978_n

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Popular Categories