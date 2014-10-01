Music Artist Spotlight: F. Stokes

Rodney Stokes, better known by his stage name, F. Stokes, is a Chicago-born Madison, Wisconsin-raised emcee who’s bringing lyricism back to the Hip Hop world, through originality over catchy beats.
Like his unique rhyming skills, his inspirations range from growing up in the violence plagued neighborhoods of Chicago to seeking refuge in the safer environment of Madison, Wisconsin. He also cites Kanye West, 50 Cent, Patti Smith, and prominent Muslim minister and human rights activist, Malcolm X, as his inspirations as well.
In an interview with Hip HopDX ( http://www.hiphopdx.com/index/dxnext/id.238/title.f-stokes-recalls-interning-for-50-cent-explains-moving-to-harlem-because-of-malcolm-x), Stokes discussed his standpoint on the importance of Hip Hop and culture:
” It’s really all perspective. Sometimes I’m in the mood for some 2 Chainz, sometimes I wanna vibe to some Patti Smith, so it varies. I don’t like to name names necessarily because, you know, you have the obvious one, but if you are a musician in the now, I feel like you have an obligation to make an impact: socially and artistically,” he said. “I appreciate my listeners, and I will continue to be the voice of the voiceless. When you hear me, you hear the man, the present and the promise.”
Stokes is currently working on some pieces with a band out of London called Bastille, where he was featured on their mixtape, Other People’s Heartache.
Listen to music by F. Stokes on:( http://m.soundcloud.com/f-stokes)
Featured Video: WARNING NSFW (Not Safe For Work)
Although the song Shaka Zulu has a couple of profane words, the message is undeniably on time with the current rise of awareness and revolution within Black communities throughout America.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/
Doppler Color
guitar picks
banheiras
netflix account password
buy t-shirt
recycle clothes for cash
criminal defense attorney mechanicsburg
raspberry ketones review
porno
esta
More hints
Prostate support supplement
click here for info
automotive paint color chart
Sacha Kilmister
ecograf 4D
curso de detetive particular profissional
paintless dent repair training
bikini luxe promo code
movie2k
ramalan bintang
league of legends sweatshirt
league of legends clothes
Stanley Alce
Extract phone numbers
garcinia cambogia xt gnc
melissa & doug suspend
minneapolis seo video
indian couple sex tape essay
Escort
apple shooter
comprar seguidores twitter
Read More Here
3m auto window tint austin
Lorene
buy custom essays online
Zootopia
http://www.meta-ua.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=118975
est restaurant manchester
digital signage solutions
unique engagement ring denver
Logo design melbourne
sacred 3 trainer
Schluesseldienst Berlin
definition diabetes
Funny
motivation
low carb vodka
dr oz vitamin c serum
VigRX Plus reviews
news
http://austinsunshades.com/
protectmyid
sprei murah
kit tattoo
tattoo supply
th8 war base anti gowipe anti dragon
pay per click mn
Ngan Argueta
italian boys names
Tianna
hungry shark evolution apk mod
toko sprei
Drawing For Kids
british used clothing
healthy food in singapore
corporate training singapore
licensed drain clearing tarrytown
Betting411.Com
water heater repair circle c
Jasa Tukang Taman Malang
top notch cat kennel
live messaging
mechanical dinosaur costume
man cave
Erect on Demand
interlocking pavers
Microcapmagazine.com
take home pay calculator
free porn
Jeremy McGilvrey
Personal GPS Tracker
Penny Auction Software
agen judi sbobet
children's clothes exhibitions uk
WHAT IS CAR INSURANCE
youtube views free
body weight
closest liquor store
health fitness
cerrajeros valencia baratos
hollywood fl homes for sale
private investigator singapore
ollas rena ware
Complete Instamate Review
diabetes
dart boards for sale in york pa
real estate brokerage Clearwater
tv antennas in cleveland
sticky notes hd help
chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg
Compagnie de menage à montreal
Motor Club of America compensation
Cash 4 Clothes
bad parking
IATA Custom Wooden Pet Transport Box in Sri Lanka
hip hop
dog training collar
tenerife property
gap car insurance
http://WhereToFindDrugT?reatment.com
Garden design Canberra
báo giá son dulux
Home
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Thai Porn
http://rosengard.tv
organizer caddy xl
http://dorseyjungels.hpage.com/
Read This
top flight moving helpers
fly swatter french
free xbox live codes please
in home pet sitter
mobile strike hack apk
nola.com LA Robert G. Creely lawyer
free messenger guide
lease luxury apartment austin tx
voir streaming series gratuit
m88 wap
Brooklyn Body Shop
Latest Tech Updates
blog
gap cover for cars
affärsjurister i stockholm
Run A Webinar Bonus
howrsehack.pl
Best Nootropics
wood sunglasses
cities in colombia
Health Care
Colocation Oslo
comprar ahora
purses
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Güvenilir casino siteleri
porno
forex scalping ea
Desi Photographer
jurong MCL
chwilï¿½wki przez internet
teleteria casino reviews
expert comptable strasbourg
Manhattan Home Design Reviews
dog sitting naples florida
InstallShield performance
Startups Events
keepyourhair.cba.pl
daily dog walkers naples fl
porno
Body Shop Brooklyn
in-home cat care in naples
skinny fiber at gnc
textyourexback.com,
Best drones for sale
chengdu tour
pure forskolin
Doug Cotter Atlanta
Decorative Concrete of Austin - Stained Concrete Flooring
john persons
Web Design companies in los angeles
how much is a 3d printer
clash royale android
raspberry ketone is a famous diet used by many to help in the fight against fat
Grisel
AOL Mail Login
neuken
Los Angeles Limo services
proxy list
best casino online
clash royale
custom wedding dress US &UK wedding anniversary video
mexican jokes
Bowcutt Dental
Multilingual SEO
candy saga
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/rubbish-disposal-united-kingdom_portland-place-w1b.html
Phenq Coupons
proven weight loss pills
logo design australia
clash royale cheat for android
The Lost Ways Review
YouTube
Commercial gate repair NYC
quitting a job
vip prints
tannturist Oslo
Richard grannon
арматура для провода сип
chlamydia informatie
location salle vendenheim
SunTrust Online Banking Login
No Deposit Casino
free psychic love reading
canadianmale
best hair transplantation clinic
binary options strategy
date
futsal
glossycleaners
Signature Bail Bonds
Oklahoma cabin rentals
verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
edarling
coffee table storage
latinmentubes.fehrdata.win
alpine air cleaners
professional home security system installation Austin
http://www.gildedspirit.com/
http://cutt.us/tHiDM
1c techno
Buy Beats Cheap
Dietreviewmonster
venta y alquiler oficinas malaga
tray coffee tea party snaks
Tableau Consultant
300creativedates
Tess + Trish
Pneumatic Riveting Tool
junk car in austin
la viagra
slither.io mod
Shop closures
magical event entertainment
drive traffic
clash of clans hack
Get More Information
commercial moon bounce
read what he said
hack para clash of clans
Chargeback Transaction
Time Tracking Software
Computer Services Gainesville FL
book on finding a job
Immigration lawyers near asheville nc
no credit check loans
cash for houses
Spray Insulation Foam Tulsa
Girls
counsel connects
best home air purifiers
Surrey Limo
Anlegestrategie
Austin water damage restoration
Rechnungsprogramm
printingvip.bravesites.com
agen sportsbook
sprei katun
Live Rugby Streaming
avast license key free download
trans parts
day spa Austin
viscosity measurement
dietista barcelona
club flyer
stained concrete Austin
radar detectors austin
Elite Certified Delivery
masha and the bear
teeth whitening Cedar Park
ambient
Laptop data transfer
hotmail
viagra online
taxi vero beach
他媽的谷歌
Socialr
The Social Media Marketing Network
apartment locator Addison
drjaydani
capacity
badoo entrar registrarse
Email Blast in USA
kids animation
identity theft protection comparison
他妈的谷歌
buy youtube promotion
download youtube videos
driving range netting
他妈的谷歌
waterfront motels jensen beach
bulk mail software
Lake Oswego carpet cleaners
jeep
Fillings
我他媽的谷歌
Développement personnel
viagra
Piece Of Heaven
https://neu.edu.tr/
http://bit.ly/1R3rcVr
www.lettinggoandmovingonquotes.com
austin landscaping
dog grooming Austin
Gordie Howe Jersey
www.latest-game-codes.com
kids songs
Peppa pig
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
bikini body
Fear of Flying Hypnosis
authentic watches
Christiane
Click Here
Water damage Lakeway
finger family
private label rights
glycolic acid
natural remedies
koora
what t shirt
dental implants Cedar Park
lawn suits india
แก้วเซรามิค
web design
Detroit Sports Apparel
agen casino sbobet
http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
ass fuck
roofer
escape rooms
escort service license
Detroit Lions T-Shirts
hair regrowth
Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
operations
hair growth for men
sex toy
tao of badass pdf
nursery rhymes
eldoradohair
Appliance Repair Killeen
whatsapp database
copy paste
Peppa pig
健麗國際醫學美容集團
Millionaire matchmaking NYC
learn colors
mypillowreviews.xyz
daily bible verse
kadıköy escort
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
stained concrete Austin
Cool Math
organic tooth whitening products
site-oracle
buy weed online canada
Detroit Lions Blog
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
Kindle Book
Free XXX Porn
MILF Porn
Playstation VR
Interracial Porn
Online Reviews
cara daftar sbobet
nursery rhymes
east coast air soft
porno
uab ost express
stained concrete Austin
Link
Xbox One
Air Foamposite
peppa pig
Fetish Porn
Gay Porn
influential contacts
sewer repair Austin
nursery rhymes
irrigation systems
.ดึงหน้า
Levitra cena
hma craigslist
Paul Okade
finger family
Boston Airport Taxi
Anaheim Dentist
porno izleeeee
Top 10
Pearl Necklace
trik bermain kartu domino 99
anime shows
tran nhom