Music Artist Spotlight: F. Stokes

Rodney Stokes, better known by his stage name, F. Stokes, is a Chicago-born Madison, Wisconsin-raised emcee who’s bringing lyricism back to the Hip Hop world, through originality over catchy beats.

Like his unique rhyming skills, his inspirations range from growing up in the violence plagued neighborhoods of Chicago to seeking refuge in the safer environment of Madison, Wisconsin. He also cites Kanye West, 50 Cent, Patti Smith, and prominent Muslim minister and human rights activist, Malcolm X, as his inspirations as well.

In an interview with Hip HopDX ( http://www.hiphopdx.com/index/dxnext/id.238/title.f-stokes-recalls-interning-for-50-cent-explains-moving-to-harlem-because-of-malcolm-x), Stokes discussed his standpoint on the importance of Hip Hop and culture:

” It’s really all perspective. Sometimes I’m in the mood for some 2 Chainz, sometimes I wanna vibe to some Patti Smith, so it varies. I don’t like to name names necessarily because, you know, you have the obvious one, but if you are a musician in the now, I feel like you have an obligation to make an impact: socially and artistically,” he said. “I appreciate my listeners, and I will continue to be the voice of the voiceless. When you hear me, you hear the man, the present and the promise.”

Stokes is currently working on some pieces with a band out of London called Bastille, where he was featured on their mixtape, Other People’s Heartache.

Listen to music by F. Stokes on:( http://m.soundcloud.com/f-stokes)

Featured Video: WARNING NSFW (Not Safe For Work)

Although the song Shaka Zulu has a couple of profane words, the message is undeniably on time with the current rise of awareness and revolution within Black communities throughout America.