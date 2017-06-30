Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference

The highly anticipated Family Summit and Conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia., on August 25-27 at the Sheraton Atlanta. The three-day summit and conference will be centered on the theme, “Strong Families: The Foundation of a Great Nation” and will culminate on Sunday, Aug. 27, with a keynote address by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

Attendees of the Summit-Conference can look forward to workshops and presentations that employ the assets and strengths-based model as opposed to the traditional deficits framing and rehashing of the problems that we know already exist in our communities. The focus throughout will be on the application and implementation of real solutions that can be established in our local communities. Topics will include: Wealth Building, Countering the Effects & Impact of the Civil/Criminal Justice Courts on our Families, Street Violence: Prevention Starts in the Home, and much more. Highlights will include an Interfaith Congregation (Jummah) prayer on Friday afternoon and dialogue on building unity among the Indigenous people during the Friday Banquet.

This Summit-Conference is being hosted by Healthy Relationships Initiative, The Winning Circle, Young People in Action International, the Center for Strong Families and supported by the Nation of Islam, Justice or Else, 10,000 Fearless Men & Women Headquarters of the South, Carnival Beats, Queen Yonasda, Adorn Marketing and Promotions and Falah Worldwide Seminars & Training.

This conference is open to the public and all ages, particularly students are encouraged to attend. There are vending opportunities and sponsors are welcomed. For registration, hotel accommodations, full schedule and more information, please visit www.FamilySummitConference.com.