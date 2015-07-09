Farrakhan Echoing the Last Message of Dr. King, Calls for Economic Boycott

From left to right: Minister Farrakhan, Henry Nichols, and Kenny Gamble. (Photo / Errol Muhammad, courtesy of PhotoPosse.com)
Seeming to embody both the spirit of his spiritual father, the most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, is crisscrossing the country to promote the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Million Man March on Oct. 10.
The theme is Justice Or Else and the 82 years young advocate for freedom, justice and equality stopped in Philadelphia recently, reported Jehron Muhammad on Philly.com.
Do black lives matter? Farrakhan, now 82, predicted back in 2012 that “by 2015 the deterioration [in the black community] is going to be tremendous.” He asked this group of researchers, “Do you think that it might be good if we organized our people … to go back to Washington and make the demands that must be made before the government of America?”
Sounding much like Martin Luther King Jr. the day before he was assassinated, Farrakhan said, “Our agenda involves withdrawing [our] economic support.”
On April 3, 1968, King, in Memphis, called for a boycott of several national products. He said, “We don’t have to argue… . We don’t need any Molotov cocktails… . We just need to go to these massive industries in our country and say, ‘God sent us … to ask … you … for fair treatment. Now, if you are not prepared to do that, we do have an agenda that we must follow. And our agenda calls for withdrawing economic support from you.’ ”
Farrakhan, during his speech in D.C., called for an economic boycott of the Christmas holiday. “We don’t have guns to go up against [injustice and tyranny].” He called for “our unity and taking back the $1.3 trillion of black spending power” and focusing on this year’s Christmas holiday, starting with Black Friday and ending on Dec. 25th.
