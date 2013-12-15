Farrakhan Says: Dr. King’s ‘Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution’ Speech More Important than ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech

by Toure Muhammad

In the 49th Installment of The Time and What Must be Done: Separation and Independence (December 14) the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, roughly 22 minutes into the speech, exposed listeners to a speech delivered by Dr. King that revealed an evolution of Dr. King’s thinking away from integration and towards separation.

“In a speech delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at the National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1968, four days before he was assassinated, he addresses the historic deception of Blacks and land ownership,” said Min. Farrakhan.

“So these words of Dr. King, in our humble judgment are more important than his celebrated “I Have a Dream” speech because these words represent the evolution of his thought processes that led to his assassination. Listen to these words:

“In 1863 the Negro was told that he was free as a result of the Emancipation proclamation being signed by Abraham Lincoln. But he was not given any land to make that freedom meaningful. It was something like keeping a person in prison for a number of years and suddenly discovering that that person is not guilty of the crime for which he was convicted. And you just go up to him and say, ‘Now you are free,’ but you don’t give him any bus fare to get to town. You don’t give him any money to get some clothes to put on his back or to get on his feet again in life.

“Every court of jurisprudence would rise up against this, and yet this is the very thing that our nation did to the black man. It simply said, “You’re free,” and it left him there penniless, illiterate, not knowing what to do. And the irony of it all is that at the same time the nation failed to do anything for the black man (The freed slaves), though an act of Congress was giving away millions of acres of land in the West and the Midwest. Which meant that it was willing to undergird its white peasants from Europe with an economic floor.

“But not only did it give the land, it built land-grant colleges to teach them how to farm. Not only that, it provided county agents to further their expertise in farming; not only that, as the years unfolded it provided low interest rates so that they could mechanize their farms. And to this day thousands of these very persons are receiving millions of dollars in federal subsidies every year not to farm. And these are so often the very people who tell Negroes that they must lift themselves by their own bootstraps. It’s all right to tell a man to lift himself by his own bootstraps, but it is a cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps.

“We must come to see that the roots of racism are very deep in our country, and there must be something positive and massive in order to get rid of all the effects of racism and the tragedies of racial injustice.”

“Think of those words,” said Min. Farrakhan. “Think of that man, Dr. King. Oh would that America and Black children would be fully exposed to the evolutionary growth and development of Dr. King, so that they could evolve and we could evolve with him.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King,” added Min. Farrakhan, “met with the Honorable Elijah Muhammad two years earlier and if we watched the progression of his language and his mind; referring to the Black man and then to the question of land, he was approaching the position of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.

And they feared that the eloquence, brilliance and organizing ability of Martin Luther King linked with the wisdom of Elijah Muhammad could absolutely make the Black man a powerful force for our own freedom, liberation self determination and independence economically.”

The historic meeting between the Hon. Elijah Muhammad and Dr. King (February 26, 1966) surely caused great concern for those who did not want to see the unity of and improvement in the Black community. The Hon. Elijah Muhammad once said that our unity is more powerful than an atomic bomb and below, the powers that be, must have seen something that they did not like. That meeting ended with an announcement to work together to fight poverty for the good of the community.

The Chicago Defender reported results of the meeting of these two “Georgia boys.”

Additionally, after the February meeting, in the summer of 1966, the Hon. Elijah Muhammad wrote Rev. Dr. King seeking a meeting between the two and various civil rights leaders. In the letter sent to Dr. King and others, the Hon. Elijah Muhammad said, “We have reached a crucial crossroad in the life of our people here in America. Since all of us who love our people are walking toward one goal: freedom, justice and quality from the common enemy—let us realize that in unity there is strength. Let us come together in a meeting to discuss the future plans and programs needed to achieve these goals for our people.”

In this powerful roughly one hour video, Min. Farrakhan also discusses Booker T. Washington and the original intent of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.