Farrakhan to Kanye West: Don’t Bow to Jewish Pressure

Time and time again, the Honorable Louis Farrakhan stands up for and with Black politicans, activists and entertainers who have been unfairly targeted and attacked by Abraham Foxman and the Anit-Defamation League (ADL).

This time, on Dec. 2, the ADL tried to go in on Kanye West, but today, on The Time and What Must be Done, Part 49: Seperation and Independence, Min. Farrakhan urged Kanye to stay strong and not bow down.

The rapper spoke to Power 105’s Breakfast Club on Nov. 26 where part of the nearly 45 minute interview discussed politics, economics and race.

“Man, let me tell you about George Bush and oil money and Obama and no money,” Kanye said. “People want to say Obama can’t make these moves or he’s not executing. That’s because he ain’t got those connections. Black people don’t have the same level of connections as Jewish people. Black people don’t have the same connection as oil people.”

I guess the statement finally made it to the ADL because Foxman issued a statement on Dec. 2 in response to what many Black people listening may have viewed as a compliment to business acumen of some members of the Jewish community.

“If the comments are true as reported, this is classic anti-Semitism,” Abraham H. Foxman, the League’s national director, said in a statement. “There it goes again, the age-old canard that Jews are all-powerful and control the levers of power in government. As a celebrity with a wide following, Kanye West should know better. We hope that he will take responsibility for his words, understand why they are so offensive, and apologize to those he has offended.

Now the statement by Foxman, itself, is a very patronizing, condescending, “let me tell you son, little boy” what you just did wrong” position. Well, the great defender of Black people, the champion of freedom did what he does often, and best; the Minister jumped to Kanye’s defense.

“Kanye West, don’t bow to the pressure to apologize to anybody; you said nothing wrong… . It is their fear of the truth and that’s why it gives me pleasure to defend my brother.”

While this controversy over statements may be new to Kanye, Min. Farrakhan has been dealing with the anti-Black remarks and actions of the ADL and Abraham Foxman since the first presidental campaign of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson in 1984.