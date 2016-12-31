Have You Got What It Takes To Be A Street Food Vendor?
Bring A Little Sugary Silky Body Scrub Into Your Life
Free Days’ Return to Field Museum for Illinois Residents Museum to Offer Free Basic Admission in the New Year
Who Not Us?: Black Couple Discusses Infertility
Min. Tony Muhammad Explains The Black Dollar Matter Challenge
Case’s Faves: Black-owned Vegan Lipstick
Dorothy Brown Presents Winter Coats to Varsity Football Team
Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash on 47th Street Countdown with Soulful Sounds
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Black Owned Tax Company Expands to Chicago
Home / Advocacy / Father Pfleger NYE March for Peace

Father Pfleger NYE March for Peace

Advocacy December 31, 2016 Off 13

TBT News Alert Special

Father Michael Pfleger will lead a group of anti-violence marchers down Michigan Avenue on New Year’s Eve. Pfleger said the marchers, many of whom will be family members of victims, will each carry a two-foot tall white wooden cross bearing the names of each person killed by gun violence in the city this year.

“We think of them like numbers, statistics, faces that come and go. These are human beings,” Pfleger said. “If we see 760, 770 crosses on Michigan Avenue, I don’t think anybody can deny the magnitude of the loss of life in Chicago this year,” he said.

The crosses were made by Greg Zanis, a carpenter in west suburban Aurora. “And by putting the names and all the photos on all these crosses, this is their day to get a little bit of dignity out of this,” Zanis said.

Pfleger will lead the march of white crosses through the heart of the city’s downtown artery that almost never seen violent crime. The route is intentional. “This is a Chicago problem. Not a South Side and West Side problem. It’s a Chicago problem,” he said.

Father Pfleger ended 2015 with this same march. “Here we are, coming back with numbers back to the 1990s,” Pfleger said. The hope is a new year will bring a resolution to take on Chicago’s violent crime. The march will begin at Tribune Tower and proceed down Michigan Avenue from there.

nyepfleger

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Popular Interviews

thumbnail_image

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories