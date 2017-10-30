The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary

The South Side Community Federal Credit Union (SSCFCU) is hosting its 14th Anniversary Fundraiser Celebration, “People Helping People” on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 7pm-11pm.

Held at the DuSable Museum, this fundraiser was created to help the SSCFCU, which is the only Community Development Credit Union on the South Side of Chicago. In it’s 14 year history, this non-for-profit financial institution has provided one-on-one financial, credit, and housing counseling to more than 2,950 community residents and first time home buyers through its HUD approved Housing Counseling Program.

The SSCFCU has also improved the credit scores of 39% of SSCFCU borrowers through its Credit Building Loan Program and invested more than $5 million in low interest rate loans to its Members on Chicago’s south side in its service area-just to name a few achievements.

The heart of SSCFCU is grounded in its grassroots creation and founded by community residents who answered the call to provide financial services to the unbanked and underserved. A live band will be there to perform, food, libations, and silent auction and raffle is included in the $75.00 ticket donation.

The SSCFCU ask people to support this fundraiser by either purchasing tickets, purchase an ad, or secure a sponsorship that includes all of the above and more. For more information, call 773-548-5500 or visit www.southsidecommunityfcu.org.

Photo Credit: Chicago Reporter