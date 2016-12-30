Free Days’ Return to Field Museum for Illinois Residents Museum to Offer Free Basic Admission in the New Year

What: The Field Museum’s ever popular “Free Days” are back for the first part of 2017. Illinois residents will receive free basic admission on specific dates at the beginning of the New Year, including Free February. A 74-dollar savings for a family of four, Free Days are an opportunity for visitors to discover—or rediscover—the wonders of the Museum, which contains one of the world’s most extensive natural history collections. From Tattoo and Cyrus Tang Hall of China to ancient mummies and cretaceous creatures, visit The Field Museum on its Free Days for an interactive journey of scientific discovery unlike any other.

Illinois residents must show valid proof of residency. Visit the Field Museum website for more details.

When: January 4, 5, 16, 28, 29, 30, February 1–28; from 9am to 5pm

Where: The Field Museum

1400 S. Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60605

Details: With proof of residency, Illinois residents can enjoy free Basic admission on specified Free Days in January and February. Visitors that want to upgrade to an All-Access Pass, which includes access to China’s First Emperor and His Terracotta Warriors (through January 8), Tattoo, Cyrus Tang Hall of China, Underground Adventure, and a 3D movie, can do so at the cost of 25 dollars for adults and 18 dollars for children ages 3-11. Seniors and students may purchase All-Access Passes for 21 dollars.

Exhibition Highlights:

Stand among larger-than-life warriors in The Field Museum’s exhibition, China’s First Emperor and His Terracotta Warriors. Explore the life of the leader who unified his country, built the first Great Wall, built roads throughout his vast territory, and standardized China’s script, currency, weights, and measures.

Ritual. Identity. Obsession. Art. Tattoos have a storied and diverse past, with practices dating back at least 5,000 years. Indelibly marking one’s skin has signified passage into adulthood, a sense of community, healing, art, punishment, and personal identity. The new exhibition at The Field Museum, Tattoo, examines myriad and dynamic practices of tattooing around the world and throughout time– from Japan, Polynesia, the US, Europe, North Africa, and points beyond. The exhibition includes a thoughtful exploration of a new generation of practitioners who are creating new forms of expression, while drawing upon the great ritual and artistic practices of the past.

Discover a culture of deep tradition and dynamic change in The Field Museum’s new permanent exhibition, the Cyrus Tang Hall of China. Through textiles, rubbings, bronzes, ceramics, and sculpture travel across thousands of years of history of one of the world’s most influential civilizations.

Full Circle/Omani Wakan: Lakota Artist Rhonda Holy Bear explores Holy Bear’s evolution as an artist and her related journey to understand more about her cultural and spiritual identity. The 16 highly detailed figures in the exhibition feature carving, beading, and quillworking techniques derived from the traditions of the Lakota and Plains peoples. The exhibition brought Holy Bear back to The Field Museum’s Native North American Hall that inspired her as a teenager and the historic objects that continue to influence her work. As a co-curator on the project, she selected and interpreted artifacts from the Museum’s collection, which sparked her passion through the years and give context to her work. Through her beautifully detailed figures, Holy Bear revives old traditions while creating powerful new pieces.

Drawing on Tradition: Kanza Artist Chris Pappan features 17 original drawings and paintings that build on traditional Plains Indian narrative art forms. Pappan’s art is both stunning and unexpected, commenting on the past and exposing misperceptions of Native American peoples. By referencing elements of Euro-American culture in his drawings and layering some of his new works onto pre-existing Field Museum cases and objects that he chose as a co-curator of the exhibition, Pappan deftly exposes inaccurate ideas about Native Americans, comments on the past, and highlights the vibrancy of contemporary Indian life. His pieces are at once beautiful works of art and brilliant commentaries on the political and cultural treatment of Native peoples. They explore how we look at Native Americans as artists and keepers of culture, and provide an answer to the question of how traditions must change in order to survive. Pappan’s work invites the viewer to be part of a larger conversation on where we’ve been and where we might go.

###