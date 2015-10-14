Fiery Rhetoric Dominates Justice Or Else Demonstration

By Curtis Bunn, Urban News Service, Photos by André Chung
October 12, 2015
WASHINGTON—Minister Louis Farrakhan called for an end to police violence against African-Americans and demanded a halt to black-on-black crime, which kills more inner-city men than all other causes combined.
The Nation of Islam leader used the occasion of the 20th-Anniversary commemoration of the Million Man March at the steps of the U.S. Capitol to condemn the loss of life of blacks. In his two-hour, 20-minute address, Farrakhan cited from the Bible and the Quran, discussed the history of white supremacy and fired salvos at what he dubbed so-called leaders who will sell out for money.
“Our war is on two fronts,” he said. “The inner-city and police wickedness. Preachers, you’re the most important. Take Dr. Martin Luther King’s philosophy of nonviolence and redirect it to black people. We have to teach to love one another and to love your neighbor.”
Farrakhan’s message, delivered under a pale blue sky with streaks of billowy clouds, was, at times, pointed.
“It’s hypocritical to say we’re citizens when we’re denied civil rights. . . human rights,” he said.
At another point, the 82-year-old who organized the 1995 MMM that was dubbed “A Day of Atonement” asked, “What good is life if there is no freedom?” What good is life if you see people suffering in tyranny? . . . What good are we if we don’t prepare our young people to carry the torch of liberation? We will not forsake our duties.”
He called on “honest” leadership to be at the forefront of influencing change.
“It grieves me that many are willing to take a little money to upgrade their cars, to upgrade their suits, to upgrade their shoes,” he said about black leaders. “All corruption is an enemy to the progression of many.”
Many of his points were received with uproarious approval. Among the thousands who descended on Washington—a crowd that was much younger than 20 years ago and with more women—was Dorothy Hill of Buffalo. At 80,
She jumped into her car and drove 401 miles from Buffalo to hear Farrakhan and to feel the spirit of the occasion.
“I just had to be here,” she said. “Too much is happening to the black community for me to just sit home.”
Hill’s seven-hour drive reflected her—and many African-American’s across the country—desperation for change amid recent, high-profile deaths of black males, either at the hands of or in police custody.
“I have lived through a lot,” she said. “But these times in 2015 are more difficult for black people than they should be. Coming here is a statement about how concerned we are.”
Beneath the banner “Justice or Else,” this march appeared different from the Oct. 20, 1995, event. The thrust of that occasion involved black men being better husbands, fathers and sons.
Despite talk of unity and brotherhood, Saturday’s tone, under the banner of Justice or Else, was decidedly more aggressive than at the original gathering. Speaker after speaker demanded that law enforcement be held accountable for what they called unruly and deadly actions against blacks.
The crowd that numbered in tens of thousands or more cheered any mention of retribution against lost black lives.
“We didn’t come to D.C. to play games,” said Tamika Mallory, the national coordinator for Justice or Else. “My father was among more than a million men here in 1995. But we gather again knowing that much is at stake. . . Let us remember the words of Ida B. Wells: ‘The murderers are the ones who write the reports.’ . . . (But) we will not allow injustice to go unnoticed.”
An estimated 400 bus trips were organized from across the country into Washington. Speakers included Hispanics, Native Americans and people from other backgrounds.
Victor Pearson of suburban Baltimore came with four boys from his neighborhood, ages 11 through 14. He maneuvered with them through the crowd and told them to look for his grey and black hat if they got disconnected.
“They could get lost in this crowd, but I wouldn’t be worried. That’s how much love is in the air,” Pearson, 38, said. “I don’t have children, but it was important that I bring them along so they can feel the love that is so evident here. I was here as a teenager in ’95. To come back now, I knew I needed to bring some young people with me. They needed to experience this. I could have told them about it. But it would not have been the same. You can only get this feeling from being here, not someone telling you about it.”
“I was in prison when they had the first one,” Joe Wilburn of southern California said. “I told myself that if there was another one, I wouldn’t miss it. And I feel blessed to be among such a feeling of positive people who want to see equal rights for all. That’s not asking a lot. It’s only fair. And having been what I have been through, I had to come to be a part of something meaningful. I feel good about myself.”
Most of the nearly two dozen speakers called for change in the judicial process and advocated rules that would make it easier to prosecute police misconduct. Those at the podium also targeted politicians.
“To those running for president,” said Reverend Jamal Bryant of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, “if you can’t say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ you’re not qualified to run the United States.”
“It’s a growing movement, not a moment,” said one Black Lives Matter organizer. “We are under siege. All of us. Pulling our pants up won’t save us. Our college degrees won’t save us. Middle class status won’t save us. They’ve declared war on us . . . Black Lives Matter is a rallying cry . . . It’s recognition that we have all within us to win.
“Today is a watershed moment. ‘Or else’ means we will no longer accept the murder of our people. It is by design . . . and it is our duty to fight for freedom.”
Hill said she would drive back to Buffalo feeling replenished from her experience and hopeful for change.
“There’s a lot to be done, and I hope all the change that was talked about becomes reality,” she said. “It was a powerful day just to be here. Everyone felt like family. I’m glad I came. I can go home knowing I was a part of something very special.”
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/
banheira
best products
bankruptcy attorney york
porno
article
Angie
Best buy smartphone accessories
movie2k
Habib Shekhanzai
stained concrete
roofing
roofing
foundation repair
league of legends sweatshirt
hirelay
competitions
Seo
Brand Bangla Eshop
melissa & doug cutting food
Laser hair removal nyc
Escort
local seo minneapolis
Going Here
pillow
how to beta test ios anals
Logo design brisbane
poker
Buy Phentermine
wizey wo
broker opzioni binarie
sacred 3 trainer
town hall 8 war base
Buy Phentermine
historical names
babies names viking
identity guard review
Tattoo supply
"Grand Theory of Everything"
tenerife blog
baby names from italy
August Varady
boom beach apk mod
birthday party planner
leadership training singapore
surveillance
Betting411.Com
app development service
Gartenfahnen
clean dog kennels
realistic walking dinosaur costume
Banheira
Microcap Magazine
music
free porn
flat belly overnight program
Vehicle GPS Tracker
white kidney bean extract walgreens
garcinia cambogia dr. oz
real traffic
affiliate
Mortgage Loans
private investigator singapore
weed control tulsa
Complete Instamate Review
highend romper
ollas rena ware
Knowledge Cotton Apparel
cold room doors
Houston SEO
junk car removal austin
hcg injections
serviporno
Cash 4 Clothes
punta cana excursiones
IATA Pet Travel Box in Colombo
virtual reality
REGALO BODA
العاب بنات
Test
12win casino
https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Thai Porn
Thai Porn
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
cerrajeros paterna 24 horas
Heavy Construction Equipment
fly swatter drawing
party light candle holder
best mattresses 2016
Valene Luebbert
desk caddy organizer
PSD Mockups
http://cutt.us/r8nsL
nola.com LA Robert G. Creely lawyer
Brooklyn Body Shop
homone therapy pregnancy
affärsjurister i stockholm
http://howrsehack.pl
ties
Obama student loan forgiveness
marketing en lï¿½nea
sexier.com review
RunAWebinar Review
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
chwilï¿½wki
porno
Desi Photographer
large home safes
Compagnie de ménage Montréal
poslovni prostor
Angelita
overnight pet sitter in naples
glass screen protector
dog walker naples
InstallShield 2015
dog walker naples fl
na meetings online
porno
porno
how to get your ex back quick
lovetts lovin pet and home care
Cerchio nel grano
puppy sitter
what is skinny fiber
lakeway water damage restoration
Singapore Dog Training
Aleida
lawnmower repair
Locksmith Denver
Quotes That Inspire You To Be Happy
racist jokes
west vancouver BC wedding photography & video
Related Site
jump manual exercises
Read the Full Piece of writing
fast cash loan
Private investigator Pretoria
read more
Apply for a Jumbo Mortgage
Download
Den Haag
fitness
clash royale free chest
Temporary body painting hong kong
Obsession Phrases Examples
funny friday quotes and pictures
www.xhcheater.net
Obsession Phrases Review
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
http://pusatrombong.yolasite.com/
Device Pitstop Henderon
eat24hours.bagging.top
buyers advocate
pornorecords
click here
business listing
TED technology
Medix College Reviews
Sacramento compounding pharmacy
secret to toning your butt
Atlanta business news
Fun games for kids
Medix College Reviews
PTFE beaker
bountiful divorce lawyer
xmaduras.datingwomen.top
bountiful divorce lawyer
Mass Texting Software
ï»¿edarling
seo discount packages
ï»¿seo
speargun
ï»¿seo
instagram porn
twitter melbourne trends
overhead garage door installation austin
bus from puno to cusco
SEO Norge
SEO Norge
college schedule maker
Internet Marketing Singapore
Virtual reality review
hacer app
windows
Optake Industrial Co., Ltd.
europeharmony
Knowledge
black hat software
ï»¿Roulette
Last of the Far Gods
massage
ultimate demon discount code
meniscus pain
gonzales
how can i make money online
Wade
Negativity
SEO Iceland
plumber bend or
http://www.tienda.fast.muplatas2.com/2015/01/wtfast.html
resume experts
san antonio bail bonds
hackear clash of clans
Data Recovery Services
inflatable water slides for kids
freon
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
neo2 software
follar
huawei mate s Review
windows and doors
Ottawa kitchen remodel
tapas bluewater
the best spinner
san antonio bail bonds
steel buildings orlando
man lift sales
RugbyOnlineStream
???????
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
tantric massage
Hypnosis
vipprinting
garden design
sms lån
ibcbet
tapas bar london
where to buy OnePlus 3 online
avast serial key
Room for rent Dar es salaam
Laser Engraving Singapore
Kurma
club flyer
fetish
instagram porn
takipci porn
jajajajajajaja
Worlds Most Trending Stories
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
digital business
trigger warnings
blat drewniany dlh
Ripped Body Shape
american heritage inc
vAuto Login
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Best Reviews
ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
click here to investigate
viagra
kantï¿½wka
GTE Login
http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o
fuck google
ï»¿junk cars
escort
escort
熊猫充值
Am thuc Vietnam
wireless router for charter
san antonio bail bonds
Read Full Article
san antonio bail bonds
best android phone
Bad service
What is glucose
london tantric
crear cuenta gmail
london tantric
SPENNINGSHODEPINE (headache cause by tension)
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Sterling
success quotes
ladies shirts
mrr ebooks
Nocibe parfum
Manifestation Miracle
break fix
Indian Coffee
celebrity
ï»¿alpha brain
ego cialis
branding companies in usa
ï»¿academia do importador
Michigan State Spartans Store
female escorts phone numbers
electrician
forex
electrician
electrician
the tao badass book
free knowledge
Peliculas online gratis Ver Cine Latino
buca escort
Escort en Chillan
My Pillow Reviews
kadıköy escort
Escort Chillan
Escort iquique
smoke control system
overcome fear
family toy
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
Matthew Stafford Jersey
Detroit Tigers Jersey
Matthew Stafford Jersey
dewedding
kids animation
best dating site toronto
social
Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe
Detroit Red Wings Store
viagra gdzie najtaniej
kids animation
Detroit Lions Blog
Detroit Lions Blog
christian mom blogs
cranecrews.com
porno.
Education Websites
MILF Porn
Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco
Comcast
uab ost express
J.Cole Type Beat 2016
mortgage broker Toronto
Fetish Porn
Teen XXX Porn