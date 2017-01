More and more Chicago area businesses are making the BopBiz Center their south side home. Adding to the family of Black business owners who seek to spark new life into the Chatham community and beyond by uniting to create jobs and opportunity is Charles Evans, a man with impeccable dress and style, a warm demeanor and an infectious catch phrase. He has the entire office echoing his favorite word. Check him out below to hear it for yourself as Ro Davis introduces him.