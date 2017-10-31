Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith

It has been over 40 years since a Black Muslim family has graced the cover of a magazine. In 1975, Muhammad Ali’s family was featured on the cover of Ebony Magazine. To help bring back the celebration of black families, Virtue Today Magazine debuted its first “Family Issue” this month in Durham, NC. This time, the family featured on the cover is the family of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan; the cover story was written by his daughter, Maria Farrakhan.

In this very revealing issue, various prominent families share of their struggles with family, faith and finance. Maria Farrakhan gives an insightful and inspiring look at the values her parents helped to instill in her and her siblings. The article is preceded by the“research minister,” Student Minister Demetric Muhammad dispelling the top 5 myths that have been spoken about the Minister.

Student Minister Nuri Muhammad and his wife Terri give very candid insight on the experience they have had with faith and family. Another inspiring commentary was written by Atlanta top Drill instructor and son of former Student Supreme Captain, Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad, Joshua Muhammad, who shares how faith has helped his family through tough times.

Not only was faith and family discussed in this issue, but also how to build wealth in your family and secure your finances. Have you ever wondered why we do not see Dudley hair care products in Walmart or Target? Ursula Dudley, daughter of Joe Dudley, Sr., shares some of her families story. Also, Thiah Muhammad, author of How to Raise Your Black Child To Be A Millionaire, discusses ways to teach your child to invest.

To showcase the beauty of the original women, Virtue debuts the fabulous fashions of Belle “D” Kouture, an Atlanta based designer that specializes in classy modest wear for teens, career women and churchgoers.

Lastly, Virtue features an article by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, which it has been doing for the past 13 years. To order your Special Family Edition of Virtue and receive a FREE calendar, send a money order for $9.99 to Virtue Magazine, P.O. Box 61402, Raleigh, NC 27661 or order at www.virtuetodaymag.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Saviours’ Day gift. Limited copies are available.