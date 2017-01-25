Watch: Why You Must Attend This Flip Dat Hood Crash Course

Our community suffers not because of lack of talent, intelligence, skill, heart, courage or tenacity. We suffer for the lack of knowledge. We just don’t know. If we knew better, we’d do better. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan reminds us of the importance of land acquisition. Home ownership is a steps towards that process. We must become owners and not just consumers.

Not the president, the feds nor the police the answer. You are the answer. Let’s learn how to It will be held at the BopBiz Center located 644 E. 79th St.

For over 17 years, RO Davis has been helping and motivating people model their lives to become successful and self sufficient. His understanding of human psychology and experiences in the corporate world has lead him to formulate certain key strategies that when applied to our lives, can completely transform our mindset and the world we live in.

This brother has the ability to capture ensnare his audiences with his down to earth, very insightful, hilarious and high energy style. You should attend this event. It’s time to buy back the block.

Watch this video and learn why you can’t afford to miss his upcoming Real Estate Crash Course on January 28,29…Flip Dat Hood!

“My course is different,” said Ro David. “No Bait and Switch! Register at FlipDatHood.com.