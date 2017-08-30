New South Side Community and Economic Development Organization Announces Founding Board

Will work with residents and stakeholders in the community to spur new and impactful investments in Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore

CHICAGO – August 29, 2017 – Today, members of the founding board of the new community and economic development organization in Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore were announced following an open application and interview process.

The new organization will support development and community participation across these three neighborhoods in order to maximize the impact of several new development projects, in particular the creation of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. The organization will focus on supporting Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore as economically sustainable and resilient communities through the creation of an inclusive community and economic development model.

Former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and marketing agency executive Sherman Wright will serve as Board co-chairs. The Board is composed of strong representation from the three communities of Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore, as well as the South Side more broadly. The full founding Board includes:

Arne Duncan (co-chair)

Sherman Wright (co-chair)

Brant Ahrens

Torrey Barrett

Byron Brazier

Naomi Davis

Liz Gardner

Stephanie Green

Jacky Grimshaw

Joel Hamernick

Calvin Holmes

Jesse Knox III

Phaedra Leslie

Terry Mazany

Donald McGruder

Raul Raymundo

Tim Schwertfeger

Susan Sher

Michael Strautmanis

Hubert Thompson

Richard Tolliver

Charise Williams

Charles Young

David Reifman (ex-officio)

Andrea Zopp (ex-officio)

“The construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park presents a unique opportunity to showcase all that is great about Chicago’s South Side on a national and international level and attract investment around it,” said Duncan, managing partner of Emerson Collective. “I’m honored to be part of this organization that will build and coordinate work already underway with the Center and beyond to maximize this opportunity, support and supplement where needed, and help implement strategies that benefit the residents in neighborhoods surrounding the Center.”

Selection of the founding board is the next step in a process that began in 2016 when a planning team comprised of representatives from the Network of Woodlawn, Washington Park Consortium, Barack Obama Foundation, The Chicago Community Trust, University of Chicago, local aldermen and the City of Chicago came together to research and develop recommendations around how best to ensure that the investment in and around the Obama Presidential Center will benefit existing residents, businesses and stakeholders.

The planning team commissioned the consulting firm Next Street to research the mission and programmatic offerings of existing organizations serving the three neighborhoods and best practices from across the country. Those findings were then shared earlier this year during 16 focus groups and large community meetings that reached more than 1,500 people in Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore.

The Board development process was supported by Forefront, the nation’s only statewide membership association for nonprofits, grant makers, public agencies, advisors and allies. Forefront brought extensive expertise in non-profit development and provides a range of support in board development, non-profit capacity building and fundraising to the selection process.

“We will work closely with the community and local businesses, providing tools, resources and support to spur new and impactful investments on Chicago’s South Side,” said Wright, managing partner of TEN35. “Above all else, our work as a Board will be informed by and respond to the unique needs, opportunities and challenges identified by the communities surrounding the Center itself.”

The Board will lead the transition to become an independent organization. It will advance fundraising, the creation of a business plan and operating model for the organization, the hiring of full-time staff, and ongoing community engagement and outreach activities.

It will build the capacity of current organizations working in these communities and involve residents by taking on a mix of the following priorities identified during community meetings held earlier this year:

Building and strengthening commercial corridors

Bolstering business and nonprofit incubation, development and recruitment

Cross-coordinating workforce development efforts

Supporting an inclusive housing strategy

“I’ve lived in Washington Park for 18 years and see the pride and love that members of the community have each and every day for the neighborhood we call home,” said Chicago attorney and Board member Stephanie Green. “My hope for the organization is that we’re able to listen to, honor, support and advocate on behalf of the myriad organizations that have been on the ground doing the heavy lifting for years. We now have the opportunity to share our amazing neighborhoods with the world, and I’m proud to be part of this organization that will elevate our voices even further.”

For more information, visit www.wwpss.org.