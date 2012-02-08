Free Howard Morgan and Acquit Him of ALL Charges

Howard Morgan, a former Chicago Police Officer before spending 13 years as a Railroad Police Officer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, pulled over on his way home the morning of February 21, 2005, because he saw a police car behind him and was letting it pass. To Mr. Morgan’s surprise, he discovered that the police had stopped him for an alleged traffic violation.
Though identifying himself as a police officer, Howard Morgan was forced from his vehicle and shot 28 times by four white police officers. 21 of those shots were administered to the back of Howard Morgan’s body. An independent eye witness testified that Mr. Morgan never fired a weapon. A jury acquitted Mr. Morgan of the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. How then, could Howard Morgan, by any stretch of the imagination, be guilty of four counts of attempted 1st degree murder of the police officers who shot him?
When originally tried in 2007 for the Feb. 21, 2005 incident; Howard Morgan was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
In 2007, a jury acquitted Mr. Morgan of the two counts of aggravated battery as well as the count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. However, the jury was hung on the other five remaining counts; after which Judge Clayton Crane, the presiding judge, declared a mistrial.
The double jeopardy law, as outlined in the 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, restricts government, by collateral estoppel, from re-litigating against the same defense a fact necessarily found by the jury in a prior acquittal, as in Ashe v. Swenson, 397 U.S. 436 (1970); even if the jury hung on other counts as inYeager v. United States, 557 U.S. 110 (2009).
Therefore, Howard Morgan should never have been tried a second time in 2012.
Double jeopardy was named such because it was expected that the laws would be followed. Howard Morgan does not need a third trial which would then go beyond even double jeopardy. His prosecution, which has become persecution, need not grow exponentially with injustice. Mr. Morgan deserves to be set free.
Not withstanding the above; even the evidence in the 2012 trial was insufficient to sustain a conviction. Therefore the Court is compelled to enter a judgment of acquittal.
- The destruction of evidence, withholding of evidence and lack of evidence gathered did not allow Howard Morgan the due process of law
- Howard Morgan’s van was crushed and destroyed without notice or cause
- The State only produced 3 of the 28 bullets shot into and taken from Howard Morgan’s body, whereby the rest of the 25
- Howard Morgan was never tested
- The State never produced
All of the above facts are a blatant obstruction of justice.
The 5th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects against “double jeopardy.”
The 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution affords the right to a “speedy trial” by an “impartial jury.” (being tried twice over a period of five years is not speedy.)
The 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects against “cruel and unusual punishment.”
The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution affords “due process of law.”
All of the rights above, which are guaranteed Mr. Morgan by the U.S. Constitution have been violated by those representing the government which gave them to us.
April 5, 2012, Howard Morgan is next scheduled sentencing for crimes he did not commit. Let’s pack the courtroom that day and stand for justice.
Criminal Court Building
2650 South California
Courtroom Room: TBA
Chicago, IL 60608
TIME: TBA
Please sign this petition to Free Howard Morgan and show your solidarity that united as one voice we have power and can make a difference.
http://www.change.org/petitions/please-help-us-free-howard-morgan
For further information, and to join on to the Free Howard Morgan Campaign, go to:
Campaign Hot-line : (877) 644-1107
Donations can be sent to:
The Howard Morgan Defense Fund For Justice
Church of God
c/o Mrs. Rosalind Morgan
1738 W. 67th Street
Chicago, IL 60636
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Sherron Sims
Manifestation Miracle Review
http://kaninhoppet.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://krashingmotions.info
ecograf 4D
banheira
yspro.ne.jp
criminal defense attorney pennsylvania
porno
Luvenia
Best buy smartphone accessories
womens swimwear
plumbing repair Tarrytown
dr medora clinic
paintless dent repair training
stained concrete
roofing
foundation repair
Acencarbonfiber
ramalan zodiak virgo
funny video game review
Neapolitan pizza Berks County pa
design agency singapore
Employment law attorney
best snowmobile gloves
driving range netting
golf ball barrier nets
hot asian essay lesbians
handicapped transportation
We Buy Houses Fast San Antonio Texas Area
Clicking Here
licensed dog groomer
window tint cedar park
pirates porn movie app
best restaurant nottingham
petite blonde porn development
Freelance illustrator
Accountant Lead Generation
sacred 3 trainer
Adipex
Termite Control Perth
CPA Advertising
http://massagesway.com/
best th8 base layouts
online arbitrage software
chinese babies
free slots games
Japan Food
news
product review
i thought about this
shopify tutorial
Edmonton Houses for sale
internet search engine optimisation
ceyda erem
cheat boom beach
free porn
facebook personalities
trap
guitar picks
Simple Drawing
second hand clothes wholesale
corporate training in singapore
film complet en ligne
group
5 gallon water bottle dispenser cap
internet marketing tips
Evonne
overnight pet sitter in naples
Business
Art studio
Aquarium CO2
Law Of Devotion Review
sell my house los angeles
Click intensity
Banheira
Microcapmagazine
iq option
Playdoh
more
tulsa online marketing
movie2k
Custom Box Mods
side pockets for bottles or
judi bola online
iPhone reparation
Ways to make money online for free
Obamacare Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Agent
Dr Field Harrison
trip expriences
Tatiana
human resources
cool eyewear
test banks
ios 9.2.1 jailbreak
case noi sibiu
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
All Shall Perish There Is No Business To Be Done On A Dead Planet
car accessories shop at naga city philippines
Houston SEO
chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg
gay dating zurich
hcg injections
Cash 4 Clothes
disposable email questions
punta cana y la romana
IATA Dog Crate in Sri Lanka
ABANICO PERSONALIZADO
parties in New York specially at Club Amadeus
pwc repair shop
Urban Trivia Challenge
العاب تلبيس بنات
tenerife estate agents
unique fundraising
black abayas
engagement ring
emergency drain clearing austin
Peter Castellana Jr
download tv torrents
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Villa Mutiara Carita Cottage
electrician wigan
organizer caddy wheels
fly killer swatter
roasting pan for convection oven
jump manual download
conditioning
dog kennel
digital agency guernsey
start a blog in 2016
managing stress with NLP
Copper Wire Recycling Machine
Green Coffee Bean untuk Menurunkan Berat Badan
cheapest gap insurance
Quotes of Encouragement
Lethbridge Flowers
Cedar park orthodontics
fun
techno
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
network
fungus treatment
games
Network marketing facebook
dinosaur game
fly away
Workout Clothes
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Gun Shop
fireproof home safe
SuperGaminator Bonus
Share Videos With Family
Güvenilir casino siteleri
skits
mt4 robot
Bobblehead
jay servidio
Top
in home pet sitter in naples
Erin
agen judi bola
Doctors
startups in Chennai
lubes and lotions
Death announcements
na online meetings
internet marketing pensacola
best yoga school in india
driver safety
Makeup
overnight pet sitter naples fl
shuttle
taylor swift piano cover
singorama.com
lipozene review
chengdu panda volunteer program
creamHN
Drones for sale
http://www.queryonline.it/
jab comics
Gem Residences
how much is a 3d printer
instant messenger
Clash Royale Hack Android
selbstverteidigungskurs
raspberry ketone reviews
Mattress Pickup
lawn mower repair
Credit Restoration
marquetry doors
cat sitter
learn german articles
text messaging service
Sexcontact
epicsoccertraining
Party Bus rental
Clicking Here
Read More Here
6-year-old red ginseng
Find Out More
short jokes
loops
Tulsa lawn care
detox smoothies
click this
visit link
Private investigator Pretoria
candy saga
royalty free samples
Fanclubdenhaag
house samples
Free Screen Recorder Download
tannregulering oslo
quotes and sayings images
URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/
McAfee Account Login
Obsession Phrases Review
jet stupid
CT Party DJ
Car Rentals
resignation letter sample
compress images without quality loss
Transport Dienstleistungen
vip prints
производство дорожных ограждений
loans no credit check
love
http://sedotwc-surabaya.bravesites.com/
Obsession Phrases Review
chlamydia
Darkwave
Kandace
YouTube
seo nz
pallet furniture & decor
guitarherobrokemyknee.com
california psychics review
Urgent care
financial institutions
Medix College Reviews
best hair brush straightener
calvert county real estate
usa online casinos
Ottawa Fertility
kbis société
cheat game android 2016
escorts
appstore dating
canli casino oyna
Medix College Reviews
weatherproof projector housings
Unpolished
awake dating
Medix College Reviews
glossycleaners
garbage disposal reviews
joomla tutorials for beginners step by step
Kamagra
ï»¿judi bola
ï»¿judi bola
app development
Kamagra
Facebook hacken
Singorama
bountiful divorce lawyer
fishing videos
europa car
youtube promotion
ï»¿edarling
piante da siepe
trail run
Hulu Login
ï»¿seo
ï»¿seo
christiantshirts.co
heavy.theexfactor.net
instagram porn
kopya icerik
Excel Experts
chat sans inscription
cuzco to puno
mill coffee ceramic grinder manual
Buy Beats exclusive rights
sara schwartz gluck
venta y alquiler locales malaga
seo ekspert Trondheim
iPad Air2 128gb gold
Tableau Consultant
ï»¿boligadvokater
401k
schedule maker
blogswsj.fehrdata.win
coin payments
black hat software
edarling
video marketing
click site
Tess and Trish
massage
brazzers porn videos
Builders north london
nordstrom coupon code
la viagra
iPad Reparatur
online company formation uk
san antonio bail bonds
rent wheelchair singapore
Camiseta Blake Griffin Negra
Geico Claims
hack para clash of clans
drive traffic
big water slides for sale
this post
pflugerville family dentistry
Managing Employee Clock Ins
voice trading solutions
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Rechnungen schreiben
Free WSET Course
Made to Measure
orchard condo
apotheek
metabolic cooking
Energy Consultants
Affiliate Trax Review and Bonus
vinyl windows replacement
what does deductible mean
garden design london
Immigration attorney in Asheville nc
tapas bluewater
wholesale real estate
Austin deck builders
san antonio bail bonds
RugbyOnlineStream
jlg rentalsjlg sales
emergency plumber Austin
vancouver affordable luxury cars
forever aloe vera
ï»¿escortbayan
vip print
Rechnungsprogramm
vip
Assassin Creed costume
copiers Austin TX
landscape garden design
player bangker
sprei katun
Recipes
fishing guide south padre island
restaurants grand central
restaurants bluewater
iv therapy miami beach
LiveStreamRugby
Lake Travis Roofing Company
search engine land
your calvert
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Kurma
atlanta club flyers by ClubFlyersPrints.com
Lakeway roofing company
handuk terry palmer eternal
permanent makeup Austin TX
cross border estate planning
Pet and Pet Owner Products
Home Delivery Link
arco lamp replica
Immigration attorney alhambra
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
Marketing
jajajajajajaja
CBD Oil
U-Thrive Marketing
dlh
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Business articles
front-end tutorial
auto locksmith miami
他妈的谷歌
他妈的谷歌
a line wedding dresses
why not look here
best youtube promotion service
DILDO
download video from youtube online
Removals Gloucester
ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
他妈的谷歌
fantasy
see here now
kantï¿½wka
beylikdüzü escort
Foundation repair Austin
coffee maker with grinder
real estate appraisals Austin
fuck google
medical marijuana renewal
Peppa pig
Cheap Ray Bans
escort
Austin garage doors
网易一卡通
Leander dentist
dog grooming Austin
http://latest-game-codes.com
色情管
san antonio bail bonds
Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
http://latest-game-codes.com
women's razors
fishing face mask
kingdoms of movies
beylikdüzü escort
The Lost Ways
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Orlando airport transportation
london tantric
Ambition
Top 10 Business Texting Services
pakistani lawn suits at best price
austin employment lawyer
kathleen
แก้วเซรามิค
QWEQEWQE
Hottest WAGs
adult video grabber
bearded dragon care
learn colors
kalici makyaj
ï»¿gambling
Pure Natural Healing Review
Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Gordie Howe Jersey
fence contractors austin tx
Prepare Hookah
ï»¿alpha brain
casino malaysia online
Detroit Tigers Jerseys
coupons code
ego cialis
kids animation
Detroit Lions T-Shirts
visit here
beylikdüzü escort
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
electrician
electrician
hair regrowth
electrician
Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis
purchase the tao of badass
gratis Webdesign
HP phones
eldoradohair
Thai Movie
izmir escort
izmir escort
best coffee machine
Financial Stress Relief
Real Estate Logo Design
健麗國際醫學美容集團
escort kadıköy
escort kadıköy
mercedes
Escorts Copiapo
Escort en Chillan
Escort en iquique
fakir selim
fakir selim
Matthew Stafford Jersey
他妈的谷歌
他妈的谷歌
make money without a job
dog training tips
Matthew Stafford Jersey
vkstreamingfilms
best dating site toronto
Jeunesse Kazanç Plani
Washing Machine Repair
concierge London
roofer
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
viagra gdzie kupiï¿½
créateur site web
Detroit Red Wings Store
Detroit Lions Blog
free games
10 Most Amazing Vehicles
Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
christianity today
MILF Porn
Free XXX Porn
Latest Offer
cranecrews.com
Free XXX Porn
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
porno.
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
daftar sbobet
buy followers musically
uab ost express
brazzers porno
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
Kruse internet gateway
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
asbestos removal oakville
Detroit Pistons
passwords for brazzers
Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen
Los Angeles Labor Attorney
realtor safety
pvp serverler
ï»¿Company Reviews
SEO
Eliz
hacklink
Wan Brantner
Levitra 20mg
Paul Okade
Paul Okade
kasyno gry hazardowe
porno izle
toy story
Micah
kids animation