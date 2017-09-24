New Chairman Spurs Unprecedented Fundraising for Diabetes Walk

Anthony Fletcher as the current Chairman for the American Diabetes Association’s upcoming 2017 Step Out: Chicagoland Walks has already exceeded his personal fundraising goal of $25,000. The walks will take place on the Saturday mornings of September 23 and 30, 2017 at Didier Farms in Lincolnshire and at Diversey Harbor in Chicago, respectively.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity,” Fletcher said of being selected as the event chairperson. Obviously, they had many other options, but the fact they gave me this opportunity to fulfill this role means a lot to me.”

Mr. Fletcher, a Type 2 diabetic for 17 years, decided to participate in the ADA Step Out event last year. After raising roughly $11,000 and gaining status as a “champion” level fundraiser, he was offered this year’s chairmanship.

“Last year, what I enjoyed most was just meeting other individuals that suffer and struggle with how to effectively manage the disease,” Fletcher said. “You hear inspirational stories, receive the wisdom that they share about how to enjoy life and overcome a troubling disease. It’s a great opportunity for me to share my experience a n pray that it will serve as an inspiration to others! That is what excites me most about being a participant.

Mr. Fletcher is also owner of a successful small business, My Future Consulting, Inc., an Executive Search and Recruitment Firm, located in Orland Park, IL.

Step Out events are held nationally to recognize Red Striders-individuals of all ages who have Type 1, Type 2 or gestational diabetes-by hosting a one to 3.2 mile walk to raise money and awareness for diabetes research. Registration is free; however, walkers are encouraged to donate $10.00. Donations from the event help to spread awareness, increase advocacy efforts, fund life-saving research and provide access to community programs and free resources to support those living with diabetes. To donate directly to Anthony Fletcher’s team page, go to diabetes.org/myfuture.

To find out more information about the upcoming Step Out events, visit diabetes.org/stepoutchicagoland.